Jeddah Port Wins “Port of the Year” Award

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has won the Port of The Year and Digital Transformation awards at the 7th Green Shipping Summit held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on February 15- 16.



The Port of the Year category saw Jeddah Islamic Port beat top contenders like the Port of Rotterdam and Port of Hamburg to the coveted prize at the awards night that felicitated winners across seven different categories.



The latest success reinforces Jeddah Islamic Port’s pioneering presence as a major logistics destination fostering global trade besides crowning Mawani’s efforts to revolutionize the maritime sector and build sustainable supply chains through the deployment of cutting edge technologies and clean energy solutions.



The newest accolade for Jeddah Islamic Port, ranked eighth in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2021, reflects the extensive package of development programs and high-impact investments implemented at the Saudi Arabia’s busiest hub, including deals to set up five world-class logistics parks as well as the launch of new cargo services that enhance the Kingdom’s maritime connectivity.



In addition, the port has received 12 environmentally friendly cranes constructed with the most recent technologies. In support of sustainable energy.



On the other hand, the Digital Transformation award is a testament to Mawani’s industry-leading strategies such as the Smart Ports initiative, a blueprint that aims to automate port operations by leveraging 5G and AI technologies, deploy state-of-the-art digital tools to upgrade collaboration with port operators, and build port management systems to expand the current suite of best-in-class services from 46 to 150.



The Green Shipping Summit is held annually to shape the future of the maritime industry through discussions and exchange of ideas between top industry stakeholders seeking a shared path towards a carbon-neutral and innovative future. The event also hosts an awards ceremony to honor trailblazing entities for adopting best practices and standards in sustainable shipping.

