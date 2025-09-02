JAXPORT Welcomes New Cargo Sales Director Serving Latin America

[By: JAXPORT]

Juan Pablo Acosta Magaña joins JAXPORT’s Commercial team as the Director of Cargo Sales for Latin America. In this newly created position, he is responsible for strengthening commercial ties between Jacksonville and containerized cargo customers in South America, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. He also focuses on cultivating strong relationships and delivering high-level service to industry decision-makers in the region.

With 20 years of international trade and logistics experience, Juan Pablo has worked extensively throughout Latin America helping shippers connect with global markets. His career includes sales and customer service roles at some of the world’s largest ocean carriers, including Maersk Line, Hamburg Süd, and Hapag-Lloyd. In addition, his background in freight forwarding and shipper supply chain optimization gives him a comprehensive understanding of the global supply chain.

A native of Venezuela, Juan Pablo holds a Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Florida International University and a Bachelor of Science in International Commerce from Universidad Alejandro de Humboldt. He is fluent in Spanish and English.

