JAXPORT's Board of Directors Elect New Officers

JAXPORT incoming Chairman John Baker (L) accepts the gavel from Immediate Past Board Chairman John Falconetti.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-13 18:42:54

The JAXPORT Board of Directors selected new officers during its regular monthly meeting today, unanimously electing Jacksonville business executive and civic leader John D. Baker II as Chairman.

Baker is Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FRP Holdings, Inc., a successor to real estate company Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc., where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2008-2010 and Executive Chairman from 2010-2015. Prior to joining Patriot, Baker was President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Rock Industries, Inc. He serves on the Board of Directors for Wells Fargo and maintains volunteer leadership roles in several community educational organizations including Tiger Academy, KIPP School Jacksonville, Edward Waters College and the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast.

Baker and the following officers will serve through Sept. 30, 2020:

Vice Chairman: Jamie Shelton, President of bestbet Jacksonville

Treasurer: Wendy Hamilton, President, Eventide Investments of Florida, Inc.

Secretary: J. Palmer Clarkson, Founder, President and CEO of Bridgestone HosePower, LLC.

Other members of the JAXPORT Board of Directors include Immediate Past Chairman John Falconetti, Chairman and CEO of Jacksonville-based print services provider Drummond; Ed Fleming, Retired CEO/President, Atlantic Marine Holding Co, LLC; and Dr. John Newman, Senior Pastor, The Sanctuary at Mt. Calvary.

“The port is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth and I look forward to building on this momentum,” said Board Chairman Baker. “Harbor deepening and our other major growth projects enable JAXPORT to create even more jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Northeast Florida – this is a really exciting time to be here.”

Board Vice Chairman Shelton will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee and will be joined by Hamilton and Clarkson.

JAXPORT’s unpaid, appointed seven-member Board of Directors provides policy guidance. Four board members are appointed by the Mayor of Jacksonville and three members are appointed by the Governor of Florida.

JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports.

