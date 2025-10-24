JAXPORT CEO Eric Green Named One of Florida’s Top Business Leaders

[By JAXPORT]

Florida Trend has named Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) CEO Eric Green among Florida’s most influential business leaders.

The publication has recognized Green annually since 2018 for his leadership in growing JAXPORT’s role as an economic engine for Northeast Florida and the state. Cargo activity through Jacksonville’s seaport supports 258,000 Florida jobs and generates more than $44 billion in annual economic impact.

JAXPORT is Florida’s largest container port and one of the nation’s busiest ports for vehicle handling and breakbulk cargo (non-containerized goods).

“This recognition reflects the dedication of the entire JAXPORT team and our many partners who work every day to grow Florida’s economy by connecting our region to global markets,” said Green. “Together, we’re building on that momentum to create jobs and opportunity for our community and state.”

Under Green’s leadership, JAXPORT has attracted more than $1 billion in investment over the past five years, including multiple public-private partnerships to enhance terminal infrastructure and build the port of the future.

