Jamaica & Canada Sign Agreement to Benefit Seafarer Training and Employment

Witnessing the signing: Joanna Manger, Director General, Marine Safety & Security at Transport Canada; Michelle Toering Sanders, Alternate Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization; Patrice Laird Grant, Acting High Commissioner,

[By: Maritime Authority of Jamaica]

Jamaica and Canada have signed a Reciprocal Recognition Agreement to enable seafarers from the two countries to work on ships sailing under the Jamaican or Canadian flags.



The agreement was signed at the London headquarters of the International Maritime Organization on Monday by Joanna Manger, Director General, Marine Safety & Security at Transport Canada, and Rear Admiral (retd) Peter Brady, Director General of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica.



Admiral Brady commented: “This is a milestone for both our countries’ seafarers and indeed our respective maritime and transport administrations. Utilising the facility of the STCW Convention we are able to allow our professional mariners to legally work on board the ships that are flagged by our two countries. For Jamaica this is very important so that our seafarers get the opportunity to work on Canadian ships and be paid decent wages.”



Stressing the importance of employing seafarers trained and certified according to the standards laid down by the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention he noted: “This is critical because internationally trading ships operate at global standards required by international rules and measures promulgated in treaties or conventions by the IMO.” The agreement authorises Jamaica and Canada to verify the quality of education at each other’s maritime training establishments.



Joanna Manger said the agreement will enable Canada to provide more job opportunities and to help its domestic partners who are looking for qualified seafarers interested in working or living in Canada. “We are extremely pleased to be able to sign this agreement with Jamaica today and to embark on this partnership,” she said.



Jamaica now has undertakings for the recognition of certification under the STCW Convention with 22 countries. Admiral Brady noted that this was the first time both Jamaica and Canada had signed such an agreement at the IMO building. He thanked all those involved in facilitating the agreement and advised that Jamaica’s Daryl Vaz, Minister of Science, Energy Telecommunications and Transport, was disappointed not to have been available to witness the event.



Admiral Brady added: “For us this is particularly significant because Jamaica and Canada have had strong relations for a number of years.”

