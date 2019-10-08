J. Lauritzen Selects Marlink for Lauritzen Kosan Gas Carriers

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 21:58:52

Danish shipping company J. Lauritzen has selected Marlink to deploy fully integrated and managed IT services on all Lauritzen Kosan managed gas carriers. The solution will be based on Marlink’s ITLink portfolio, with the KeepUp@Sea platform enabling automation of software and security updates, network and PC health monitoring and remote access for fast issue resolution. Once implemented, Lauritzen Kosan will benefit from a fully standardised ICT setup across its fleet, and have the flexibility to manage growth and changes in a cost and time efficient manner.



Lauritzen Kosan’s fleet is tasked with the secure and dependable ocean transportation of liquefied petrochemical gases. The ITLink managed services optimises vessel IT infrastructure and processes, enabling a reduction in operational and support needs while simultaneously improving the stability of onboard networks.



In addition to maintaining the cyber resilience of Lauritzen Kosan’s vessel IT network and automating previously time-consuming manual processes such as file distribution and system updates, Marlink’s future-proof platform will also proactively improve Lauritzen Kosan’s IT compliance in the face of forthcoming legislation, such as the cyber security requirements which the IMO has mandated for incorporation in safety management systems by January 2021.



“Providing our new range of ITLink solutions is a key milestone to enable further automation and digitalisation for Lauritzen Kosan in the liquefied gas ocean transportation sector,” says Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “In an environment with very specific demands within one of the most advanced maritime transportation segments, the unique functionality of our ITLink solutions including the KeepUp@Sea platform will help to take the firm’s safety, efficiency, reliability, compliance and cost-effectiveness to the next level.”



“IT and operational technology are key to securing the safety of our ships, crews and cargoes so it’s vital that our on board systems are always available for updates and increased security,” adds Lars Kirstein, head of Vessel IT, Lauritzen Kosan.

