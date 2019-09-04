iXblue Signs MoU with 2G Robotics on Small ROV Inspection Capabilities

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-04 18:04:30

iXblue and 2G Robotics have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer a new survey skid for Inspection Class ROVs. This all-in-one integrated skid will deliver high accuracy inspection capabilities on small ROVs, enabling survey and inspection on low cost assets.

Using 2G Robotics’ ULS-500 Micro laser scanner and OBSERVER still camera, and iXblue’s Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation System, this new skid will offer a miniaturized laser scanner and navigation package dedicated to small-sized ROVs and AUVs.

“The collaboration between 2G and iXblue reflects a shift in the industry to compact and low-cost solutions,” said Chris Gilson, 2G’s Product Development Manager. “This package will enable small inspection class ROVs to perform high-resolution localized measurements and other inspection tasks currently being performed by larger and less cost-efficient work class ROVs.”

“This MoU is the outcome of a long-standing collaboration between 2G Robotics and iXblue, with the industry already using the Phins Subsea INS with ULS-500 PRO on Work-Class ROVs. This offering is another step forward in our collaboration and is a clear endorsement of the navigation technology we develop at iXblue,” states Shayan Haque, Business Development Manager at iXblue. “We now look forward to our continued engagements with 2G Robotics.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.