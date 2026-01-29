ISWAN Launches Landmark New Social Interaction Matters Research

[By: ISWAN]

The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) has published Phase Three of its Social Interaction Matters (SIM) Project, presenting foundational research into the role of social interaction in shaping seafarers’ wellbeing across commercial shipping, cruise ships, and superyachts.

This landmark cross-industry research found that focused attention to social life on board, including having an appointed Social Ambassador from within the crew, enhanced morale, reduced stress and strengthened team cohesion. These factors are contributors to safer journeys, healthier crews, and an overall more inclusive on-board culture.**

This phase marks the first time live, onboard research of this kind has taken place within the cruise and superyacht industries, making it a significant milestone for seafarer wellbeing research and industry engagement. Building on earlier phases of the SIM Project, this research expands ISWAN’s evidence base across different vessel types and operational environments.

The report highlights the critical role social interaction plays in supporting health, resilience, and a sense of belonging at sea, while also exploring the impact that persistent barriers such as fatigue, long working hours, and operational pressures have on individual wellbeing and the broader onboard culture. Experiences of social interaction were found to vary across vessel types, ranks, gender identity, and working environments, underlining the need for tailored, vessel-specific approaches rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

Key research findings:

The research confirms that social interaction is a core component of seafarer wellbeing, directly influencing morale, health, and resilience. Where opportunities for connection were limited, wellbeing outcomes were negatively affected.

Fatigue, long working hours, and operational demands significantly restrict opportunities for meaningful social interaction, despite its clear benefits. Differences across commercial ships, cruise vessels, and superyachts further demonstrate how onboard culture, hierarchy, gender, and environment shape social experience.

Of note, women crew in the cruise and superyacht industries were differently impacted by demands, reporting higher levels of mental and physical exhaustion than their men counterparts, even after accounting for workload and sleep.

Differences across rank were found for officers, especially those in navigation and engineering roles, who reported lower social engagement. Hierarchies of power, including perceived professional boundaries, influence opportunities for connection and participation in onboard culture.

Welfare initiatives therefore need to be tailored to the specific needs of these groups.

Overall, the report reinforces that social interaction should be recognised as a fundamental element of safe, sustainable shipboard operations, rather than an optional or secondary aspect of life at sea.

The study involved 176 seafarers across six vessels, with each vessel participating for three months. Data was collected using wellbeing surveys from PsyFyi and SeaQ, wearable technology from Fitbit, and qualitative insights. The participation of cruise operators, yacht managers, and shipping companies was central to the project’s success, reflecting a growing willingness within the three industries to engage in evidence-led conversations around wellbeing.

The SIM Project Phase Three report offers practical, evidence-based recommendations for companies operating across the commercial, cruise, and superyacht industries, providing guidance on how social interaction can be strengthened through leadership, onboard culture, and everyday operational practices.

‘The SIM Project Phase Three report delivers one of the most comprehensive evidence bases to date on how social connection, fatigue and inclusion shape seafarer wellbeing and safety at sea. Drawing directly on the lived experiences of crews across multiple maritime sectors, the research moves beyond compliance to reveal what genuinely supports health, resilience and performance onboard. It’s findings offer practical, scalable recommendations for operators, regulators and vessel designers, linking wellbeing to safer operations and stronger social cohesion. For the maritime industry, the report provides a clear, research led roadmap for improving working lives at sea while strengthening operational safety and safety culture.’ - Dr. Kate Pike, Research Lead

‘It’s been a privilege for PsyFyi to collaborate with ISWAN on the SIM Project and contribute to a better understanding of life on board. One of the highlights for us was working with such a varied mix of ship owners and operators, from cruise and commercial vessels to superyachts, and seeing how differently each crew lives and works. Bringing together seafarer feedback with behavioural and physiological data gave us a much richer picture on life onboard. Social life on board is often overlooked; vessels are workplaces, but they’re also seafarers’ home for months at a time, and that side of life matters as well. Being part of a study that shines a light on this felt important, and we’re proud to contribute insights that can help the maritime sector better understand and support the seafarers.’ - Satu Lipponen, COO, PsyFyi (Tech Partner)

‘Participating in the SIM Project confirmed what we have always believed: a healthy crew – both mentally and physically – is the foundation for delivering exceptional service. The findings validated our approach and the many initiatives we’ve implemented to enhance the crew life cycle experience. By fostering wellbeing and social interaction onboard, we empower our teams to go the extra mile and create unforgettable experiences for our guests.’ - AIDA Cruises (Research Partner)

‘We are pleased to have participated in this research, which provided valuable insights into crew wellbeing onboard. We welcome the opportunity to recognise and address key areas that enhance wellbeing and performance for seafarers, such as the importance of connectivity and social interaction. Since the time of the research, Starlink has now been installed across all vessels in the INSW fleet to improve connectivity. We have also implemented a Workplace Culture training program focused on strengthening wellbeing leadership, teamwork, and crew relationships.’ - Katie Lea, Director of Culture & Engagement, V.Group (Research Partner)

‘Initiatives such as the SIM Project and the SeaQ study play an important role in helping the industry better understand crew wellbeing and the pressures inherent in life at sea. For Y.CO, their value lies in using structured insights to inform thoughtful discussion, challenge assumptions, and guide future approaches that are genuinely supportive of crew welfare. Any meaningful progress in this area must be sustainable and developed through close dialogue with crew and welfare partners.’ - Y.CO (Research Partner)

The Social Interaction Matters (SIM) Project Report Phase Three can be downloaded here.