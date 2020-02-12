ISC Awarded Design Contract for Mayflower Offshore Wind Farm ESP

ISC Consulting Engineers has by Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime been awarded a contract for the design of the upcoming Mayflower Offshore Wind Farm ESP, located approximately 40 kilometers south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The offshore substation (ESP) EPC project was initiated in January 2020, and as sub-contractor to Bladt Industries, ISC will perform the engineering design works together with Semco Maritime and the US partner WSP adding WSP’s expertise in U.S. offshore wind permitting and engineering to the team. Applying ISC experience from the engineering design of more than 36 offshore wind farm substations and the Mayflower Wind ESP being the second ISC offshore substation design to be realized in US waters, ISC looks forward to working with our long term partners Bladt Industries, Semco Maritime and WSP to realize this important project with the strong Mayflower Wind Team.

The offshore substation will consist of a topside of 4,400 tons and 3,000 tons jacket foundation. The EPC scope is to be delivered by Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime and comprises engineering by ISC and Semco, procurement and construction works, including steel structure and jacket foundation by Bladt Industries, as well as design, procurement and installation of electrical equipment, auxiliary systems and inter-array cables by Semco Maritime. The offshore substation is scheduled for delivery from Bladt Industries’ site in Denmark in 2024.

The Mayflower Wind project has been chosen by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to supply 804 MW of clean, renewable energy from offshore wind with expected start-up in 2025. Once in operation, the project will provide enough electricity to power approximately half a million homes in the state and eliminate 1.7 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

