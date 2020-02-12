Irish Ferries Chooses Hogia Ferry Systems

By The Maritime Executive 02-10-2020 03:46:25

Irish Ferries have been looking to replace their current passenger and freight reservation systems and have signed an agreement with Hogia Ferry Systems to deliver their standard booking system BOOKIT. Irish Ferries is part of the Irish Continental Group and has four RoPax vessels and one Fastcraft currently operating on two routes across the Irish Sea as well as direct route between Ireland and France.

“We felt from the beginning that Irish Ferries and Hogia would make a good partnership. Obviously for any ferry operator changing their booking systems is no light matter. After what was eventually years of meetings, site visits, demonstrations and the resulting procurement process, we are very confident that we have made the right decision in choosing Hogia and BOOKIT,” Andrew Sheen, Managing Director of the Ferries Division at Irish Ferries.

Irish Ferries currently have two separate systems for their passenger and freight operations, which will now be replaced with one complete solution. Holding the capacity for both passengers and freight in one system should improve capacity management and vastly simplify their port operations. BOOKIT also has a fully comprehensive API, which will allow Irish Ferries to integrate any hardware or third-party software, fulfilling both their existing and future needs.

“We run a competitive ferry operation, and by investing in BOOKIT we hope to improve our offerings and customer service. The new system will give us more flexibility, improve holiday packaging, automate our port operations, we will no doubt see improvements for both our customers and staff,” says Sheen.

Niclas Blomstrom, Managing Director at Hogia Ferry Systems, says, “We are seeing more and more ferry operators choosing to buy into a standard system to replace their bespoke or inhouse solutions. A standard system offers the operator continuous product development to keep up with the expectations across the industry, without operators needing to research, scope, develop and maintain that new functionality themselves. The fact that we also have what we believe is the best API on the market, will be invaluable for Irish Ferries during this implementation project, giving them the opportunity to select best of breed components and also to ease the large number of integrations. Reaching this point has been a team effort and although we have a period of hard work ahead of us, it is something we are hugely excited and proud to be undertaking.”

The contract was signed in January, and routes will be available for passenger bookings by the end of the year. The passenger side of the operations will be rolled out in phase one, followed by the commercial business in a second phase in 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.