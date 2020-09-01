IRClass Commends Kanagawa Dockyard on Successful Delivery of Tug

By The Maritime Executive 09-01-2020 06:43:47

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), commends Kanagawa Dockyard Co. Ltd, Kobe, Japan on the successful delivery of tug, DOLPHIN NO. 29 on 19 August 2020.



This is the fourth, in a series of 13 tugs, built for Adani Group. The tug will be engaged in mooring and towing work for berthing and un-berthing at the Adani Vizhinjam Port and on the coast of India.



Constructed under single classification of IRClass, the tow tug with 55t BP capacity is equipped with diesel propulsion engines totalling 4,400 PS and Z-drive propellers. The Z driver propeller provides for 360-degrees manoeuvrability allowing for rapid changes in thrust direction and tug direction.



Measuring 34.5m in length, DOLPHIN No. 29 is also equipped with an external firefighting system complying with IRClass class notation Agni 1, which enables a total output of 2,400 cubic metres per hour equipping the tug with early stage firefighting capability.



Mr. Sanjay M Kewalramani (O & M Head - Adani Harbour) stated ‘Over the years IRClass has been our partner in procurement of vessels and provided professional services, unhindered and timely delivery of fourth tug, despite Covid-19 situation, is a testimonial of the same’.



Mr. H V Ramesh, VP & Head – Shipbuilding Project Management at IRClass, said: ‘IRClass is proud to continue its association with Kanagawa Dockyard Co. Ltd. and Adani Group, in the construction and procurement of tugs. With our dedicated team of surveyors, the delivery of the fourth tug, inspite of prevailing conditions, was unhampered and smooth. We are delighted to be part of the project and look forward to future partnerships.’



Dolphin No. 26, 27 & 28 were built as part of this series, under classification of IRClass

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.