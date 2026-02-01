IPC Norway Raises Nkr140,000 for Youth Sail Training Charity

The International Propeller Club (IPC) of Norway is putting wind in the sails of chosen charity Windjammer after hosting its first New Year Gala Dinner where it raised over Nkr140,000 for the Norwegian organization dedicated to helping young people find purpose by experiencing life at sea.

The prestigious black-tie event, staged in Oslo on 29 January with the support of exclusive partner American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), featured a charity raffle as Windjammer was announced as IPC Norway’s supported cause. And multiple financial pledges also rolled in after participants were given a friendly challenge to match or exceed an initial donation of Nkr10,000 from Justnes Rederi.

“This was truly an unforgettable evening of celebration, generosity and impact. I am delighted to see that our community came together to show their support for Windjammer given the invaluable role it plays in providing life-changing experiences at sea that build confidence and a sense of belonging – and can lead to a career in maritime,” said Dr. Sinem Ogis, Founder and President of IPC Norway.

Finding new life at sea

Guests heard inspiring stories of renewed hope and purpose from two Windjammer recruits who are among over 1100 young people that have enlisted in the programme since its inception in 2018, with 32 one-month voyages completed to date on the traditional tall ship Christian Radich – each with a crew of around 40 onboard.

As well as finding their sea legs, many voyage participants report that they have found enduring friendships, overcome obstacles to find renewed motivation in life, restarted their education after dropping out of school and gained a positive sense of direction to start a career.

Almost nine out of 10 participants state the experience has changed their lives while around 10% subsequently decide to embark on a career at sea, boosting maritime recruitment through collaboration with the industry.

“It is an honour to support the first New Year Gala Dinner of IPC Norway. Recruiting and retaining skilled talent is a key issue for all of us in maritime, and we at ABS share the club’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of maritime leaders,” said Dionysios Antonopoulos, ABS Vice President, Northern Europe Marine Business Development.

Gala dinner fosters connection

IPC Norway’s annual gala dinner, held at the headquarters of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association in Oslo, brought together around 90 professionals from shipping, ports, energy, law, finance, technology as part of its mission to foster meaningful connections and amplify Norway’s influence within the global maritime community.

Established at Nor-Shipping in 2025 as the Norwegian branch of the distinguished International Propeller Club of the US, IPC Norway is intended to serve as a bridge between local expertise and international opportunity through expanding networks, deepening trade relationships and reinforcing ties with global maritime leaders.

Ogis, who also serves as 2nd Vice President of the IPC of the US, said the inaugural event “attracted significant interest from across the maritime community”.

“This strong engagement clearly confirms the need and the right timing for an organization that brings diverse stakeholders together around the same table to foster collaboration. This achievement is the result of a dedicated great team, the support of our international headquarters, and our valued partners,” she stated.

“With this strong foundation, we look forward to making meaningful contributions to our Norwegian maritime community. We extend our sincere thanks to our exclusive event partner, ABS, for making this possible!”

‘Shared passion for our industry’

And Costis J. Frangoulis, President of the IPC of the US and CEO of Franman, said: “This is what the Propeller Club is all about – people, connection, and a shared passion for our industry.”

Established in New York in 1927, the IPC of the US is now the largest maritime networking organization in the world, with more than 70 chapters and over 8500 members worldwide. Frangoulis said the formation of the Oslo chapter was “a proud moment that reinforces the unity of our organization”.

"Throughout the years, our purpose remains clear: to connect professionals, advocate for the maritime industry, educate the US Senate, and promote cooperation between countries and stakeholders,” he concluded.