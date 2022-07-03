IoS-OP Singapore Seminar - Archives On-Demand is Delivered

IoS-OP Consortium, operated by Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC), will deliver “IoS-OP (Internet of Ships Open Platform) Singapore Seminar - Archives On-demand” from 27 June to 31 August 2022.

On top of the presentation videos at the IoS-OP Seminar held for shipping companies in Singapore and the South East Asia and Oceania region on 17 June 2022, some additional presentations are available online. IoS-OP Consortium member companies introduce shipping companies’ initiatives on the environment, and solutions on data collection platforms from ships, safety, environment, and work environment improvement.

URL to “IoS-OP Singapore Seminar - Archives On-demand”: https://www.shipdatacenter.com/en/ios-op_seminar_spod_202206

