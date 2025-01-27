Introducing MAN Multi Fluid Monitor

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions has taken another step forward in industrial innovation and introduced a new version of MAN Fluid Monitor (MFM), its continuous engine-oil-monitoring tool originally launched in 2020.

In doing so, the company has extended the application of the advanced oil-monitoring technology to two-stroke engines (bearing-lubrication circuit) – a key sector for the merchant marine industry.

To mark this major evolution, the product has changed its name to MAN Multi Fluid Monitor, establishing itself as a multi-brand (OEM) solution capable of monitoring engines of different generations, configurations and fuels. Fleet managers can now monitor the health of engines across their entire fleet using the same tool and approach.

The new monitor retains all the features of its predecessor with the real-time, continuous monitoring of engine-oil condition, enabling the immediate detection of any irregularities and the prevention of failures before they affect production. When an anomaly is detected at an early stage of initiation – well before conventional oil-mist systems can detect it – the system generates an alert for the operator, accompanied by technical recommendations to prevent any further degradation that might lead to major damage and unplanned plant shutdowns.

Arnauld Filancia, President of MAN Energy Solutions France, said: “Oil contamination is a reflection of deteriorating engine health. The MAN Multi Fluid Monitor thus moves from being a specialised solution for four-stroke engines to one that can be applied globally, including to two-stroke engines and other industrial equipment. The system has already been installed on several hundred engines of different brands worldwide and is proving its worth.”

Additionally, a smartphone app is currently being tested by customers and will be available in the near future. This game-changing tool is designed to deliver expert technical recommendations, and comprehensive maintenance manuals—all accessible anytime, anywhere, even offline.

MAN Energy Solutions describes the MAN Multi Fluid Monitor as an excellent example of how it tries to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing market. This solution is fully in line with Industry 4.0, transforming reactive maintenance towards increasingly predictive maintenance and thus optimising the management of industrial equipment.