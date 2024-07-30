Intership Navigation Announces the Successful Migration of 3,000 Seafarers

[By: Intership Navigation Co. Ltd]

Intership Navigation Co. Ltd, a leading ship and crew management service provider, proudly announces the successful migration of its fleet of over 100 vessels and 3,000 seafarers to Mintra’s Trainingportal Learning and Competency Management System. This milestone demonstrates Intership's commitment to enhancing the training, career progression, and safety of its seafarers.

Mintra, a leader in digital learning and human capital management systems for safety-critical industries, was selected by Intership to provide cutting-edge training solutions. Mintra's software solutions enable clients to develop their workforce, ensure compliance, and maximise operational efficiency.

In addition to migrating 3,000 seafarers, a comprehensive ‘revise and refresh’ of the training matrix was conducted. Mintra's specialist team meticulously ensured the new, refined matrix met all learning objectives while streamlining the number of courses to enhance engagement and knowledge retention for seafarers. The updated matrix blends 60 of Mintra's accredited courses with 40 of Intership's own, all now available online and offline through Trainingportal. This integration, along with the merging of Intership’s internal crew management system, enables seafarers to access all their learning and certifications in one place, both online and offline.

The migration took place over several months and involved coordination and synchronisation with the previous service provider which had different completion dates for each of the 105 vessels. Service continuity was achieved through detailed planning and project management by Mintra and a collaborative approach, with active involvement from Intership's training and technical teams. Intership is already benefitting from cost efficiencies and an optimised training management process having moved to a more flexible contract model covering all 105 vessels.

Intership Navigation manages a diverse fleet of ship types, including dry bulk, tankers, gas carriers, general cargo, cement carriers, and PCTCs. The company boasts an impressive crew retention rate of 96%, attributed to robust support from its group-owned manning agencies and the Intership Navigation Training Centre (ISNTC) in Manila. Recognising the value of high-quality training and career development, Intership is onboarding Mintra's competency management system, to provide clear visibility and centralised control, enabling seafarers to actively work towards promotion. As well as this, Mintra’s psychometric assessment platform, SafeMetrix, will be used to help with the recruitment and career development of seafarers and ultimately to better understand and quantify the non-technical skills of the crew to ensure their wellbeing and safety.

Dieter Rohdenburg, the CEO of Intership Navigation, stated, “By successfully migrating our vessels to Trainingportal and engaging with SafeMetrix, we highlight our commitment to providing our seafarers with the best possible tools to deliver the flawless service we promise our customers. We fully recognise that our seafarers are the ambassadors of our business, and we will continue to invest in both their wellbeing, and their training.”

Capt. Rene Dzicki, Head of Training at Intership Navigation, commented: "After being on board and around ships for 40 years, I am impressed with the professional and yet straightforward approach of the training solutions offered by Mintra. Pairing up our in-house training platform with the Trainingportal was a challenging task as we aim to preserve the experiences of the past whilst preparing our sea staff for the technologies of the future. The first weeks of intense collaboration and the ease of communication leave no doubt that these ambitious goals will be achieved."