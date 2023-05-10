International Shipping Converges in Maritime Capital at Europort 2023

[By: Europort]

The biennial exhibition and conference at the Rotterdam Ahoy presents a diverse line-up of events and attractions designed to promote collaboration and innovation towards a more sustainable shipping industry.



Taking place from 7–10 November, Europort once again brings the shipping world together in Rotterdam, which officially hosts this year’s event following its recent strategic cooperation agreement with Europort. The Dutch city was named the maritime capital of Europe in the 2022 edition of DNV and Menon Economics’ Leading Maritime Cities of the World report.



“Rotterdam and Europort are leaders in their respective fields and share a vision of driving the maritime industry’s transition towards a more sustainable and innovative future,” says Raymond Siliakus, Exhibitions Manager at Rotterdam Ahoy. “This year’s event perfectly reflects this shared objective, with a dynamic and diverse programme of international conferences and industry awards ceremonies alongside abundant networking opportunities and exciting social activities.”



Europort 2023 will focus on four key themes – Energy Transition, Digitalization, Ship Finance and Human Capital, a new addition to the programme – as well as nine categories of special-purpose vessels from superyachts and cruise ships to workboats and dredgers. The comprehensive programme includes the International Conference on Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (ICMASS), the 22nd Mare Forum Ship Finance, the European Tugowners Conference and the Central Dredging Association’s (CEDA) Innovation Event.



In the spirit of Partnership & Friendship – one of Europort’s core values – Europort 2023 will make it easier than ever for attendees to connect and collaborate, Siliakus explains.



“The dedicated Digitalization Area allows pioneers in the digital transition and smart connectivity to come together and share ideas, while the Rising Stars Pavilion gives start-ups a platform to showcase their innovations to new and international audiences,” he says. “There is also the MariMatch matchmaking event for companies and institutions looking for new business and/or research partners.”



In addition to stimulating collaboration and information exchange, Europort 2023 will recognise contributions to sustainable shipping through the SAFETY4SEA Europort Awards, which comprise ceremonies for the GREEN4SEA, SMART4SEA and CAREER4SEA awards. Meanwhile, the Amver Awards acknowledge vessels that regularly participate in the Amver system, a computer-based voluntary ship reporting system used worldwide by search and rescue authorities to assist persons in distress at sea.



Outside of the formal events, Europort 2023 offers opportunities to interact in a more casual setting. On the morning of Tuesday, 7 November, the first day of the programme, the Europort BUSINESSrun allows participants to connect with like-minded professionals while supporting a good cause, with the full participation fee donated to the Mercy Ships charity. The following evening, the SS Rotterdam plays host to the Europort Cruise Party, serving up food, drink and live music with views over the river Maas and Rotterdam skyline.



Visitor registration for Europort 2023 is now open.



For more information, visit www.europort.nl.

