International Propeller Club Announces International Award Winners

The International Propeller Club of the United States announced its 2021 International awards at its 95th Annual Convention held virtually from 12-14 October.

The International Propeller Club's Port of the Year award was presented to the Propeller Club of Piraeus, Greece. This award recognizes the most outstanding Port, or Chapter, among the International Propeller Club's 70 Ports worldwide. In August, the Port of Piraeus completed a 15-month interactive, online program of psychological support and empowerment for seafarers. This was a program funded by the Club, and it provided counseling to crew members on ships under Greek ownership. The Propeller Club of Piraeus also signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change. This initiative aims to alleviate the seafarer crisis by facilitating crew changes and repatriation. Despite the significant challenges posed by Covid-19, the Club was recognized for an astounding 80% growth in membership within the last year. At the same time, the Port's annual philanthropic program grew by 48% offering 14 scholarships and receiving a record 23 donations. The Propeller Club of Piraeus is led by Mr. Costis J. Frangoulis, President of the Board of Governors.

The prestigious Maritime Person of the Year award for 2021 was bestowed upon Mr. Eric Roger Dawicki of Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Mr. Dawicki has served as the President and CEO of the Northeast Maritime Institute (NMI) since 1995. He also serves as the President and CEO of the Commonwealth of Dominica International Maritime Registry. During his tenure at Northeast Maritime Institute, Mr. Dawicki was responsible for overseeing its growth from an exam preparation facility to a full-service maritime college and professional maritime training institution, providing quality education to mariners at all levels. As a prominent maritime leader following the attacks of 9/11, Mr. Dawicki served a full term as a member of the United States Maritime Security Advisory Committee under both the Bush and Obama Administrations. On an international level, since 1996, he has participated in numerous U.S. delegations to the IMO and served on multiple committee and subcommittee meetings. Mr. Dawicki has also been a member of the Board of Governors and an Executive Governor of the IMO's World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden, and was Chairman of WMU’s thirty year sustainability plan.

The International Propeller Club Member of the Year was awarded to Mr. Dimitris Fafalios of the Propeller Club of Piraeus. Mr. Fafalios is President of Fafalios Shipping SA, a traditional, family-run bulk carrier shipping company that traces its roots back to the 1860s. Mr. Fafalios is Chairman of The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO). He chairs the Bulk Carrier Panel of the International Chamber of Shipping and the Maritime Safety and Marine Environment Protection Committee of the Union of Greek Shipowners. In 2020, Mr. Fafalios was chosen by Lloyd's List as one of the 100 most influential people in global shipping. Throughout his career, the safety of seafarers and the environment have been at the forefront of his efforts. He placed personal emphasis on the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially to relieve the severe plight of seafarers aboard vessels and improve the challenging problems associated with crew changes.

The International Propeller Club of the United States, founded in 1927, is an international business network of maritime professionals dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, commerce, and global trade. Local chapters in the United States and abroad are organized into chapters, called "Ports," which meet regularly to hear from industry leaders, for service opportunities, and to network with industry colleagues.

