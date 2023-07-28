International Golden Compass Gala, Honoring Jason Liberty

Jason Liberty, President & CEO of Royal Caribbean Group

[By: Royal Caribbean Group]

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

BAHIA MAR FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH RESORT

GOLD SPONSORSHIP $15,000

V.I.P. table for up to 12 people with complimentary champagne service

Full page gold bordered recognition advertisement in the tribute journal

Public plaque presentation at the event

Logo on the mobile auction bidding screens and online auction

Logo in rotation on jumbo screens in dining room

Recognition on Seafarers’ House social media pages and in event related press releases

Company listing on tribute journal sponsor recognition page, Seafarers’ House website, event related email newsletters & event signage

Company logo on the back cover of the invitation and tribute journal

SILVER SPONSORSHIP $10,000

Reserved table for up to 10 guests

Full page silver bordered recognition advertisement in the tribute journal

Public plaque presentation at event

Logo in rotation on jumbo screens in dining room

Company listing on tribute journal sponsor recognition page, Seafarers’ House website, event related email newsletters & event signage

BRONZE SPONSORSHIP $7,000

Reserved seating for up to 8 guests

Full page recognition advertisement in the tribute journal

Company listing on jumbo screen during the event and on tribute journal sponsor recognition page

Recognition on Seafarers' House website

TABLE SPONSORSHIP $5,500

Reserved seating for up to 8 guests

Company listing as a table sponsor on tribute journal sponsor recognition page

27th ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL GOLDEN COMPASS AWARD GALA

Sponsorship Opportunities

Tribute Journal Recognition Opportunities and Congratulations Advertisement

Inside front or back cover (black/gold -7”X 9 3⁄4”) - $2,500

Full page ad (black & white - 7” X 9 3⁄4”) - $1,500

Half page ad (black & white - 7” X 4 7/8") - $1,000

Quarter page ad (black & white - 3 1⁄2” X 4 7/8”) $750

Graphic design fee for non-camera-ready submissions - $100

Underwriting Opportunities

Auction Sponsor $5,000

Journal $3,000

Music $2,500

Entertainment $2,500

Valet Parking $2,500

Corkage $2,500

Table Gifts $2,500

Audio Visual $2,000

Centerpieces $2,000

Wine $1,800

Champagne or Invitation $1,500

Bar w sign (6 available) $1,500 each

Linens (4 available ) $ 750 each

Complete and return the following form to register your support or follow this QR code to sign up online.

Some sponsor and underwriter benefits are contingent upon meeting established deadlines:

June 30 - Invitation Recognition

August 11 - Journal Ads and Recognition

September 15 - Guest Names

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.