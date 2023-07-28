International Golden Compass Gala, Honoring Jason Liberty
[By: Royal Caribbean Group]
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
BAHIA MAR FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH RESORT
GOLD SPONSORSHIP $15,000
- V.I.P. table for up to 12 people with complimentary champagne service
- Full page gold bordered recognition advertisement in the tribute journal
- Public plaque presentation at the event
- Logo on the mobile auction bidding screens and online auction
- Logo in rotation on jumbo screens in dining room
- Recognition on Seafarers’ House social media pages and in event related press releases
- Company listing on tribute journal sponsor recognition page, Seafarers’ House website, event related email newsletters & event signage
- Company logo on the back cover of the invitation and tribute journal
SILVER SPONSORSHIP $10,000
- Reserved table for up to 10 guests
- Full page silver bordered recognition advertisement in the tribute journal
- Public plaque presentation at event
- Logo in rotation on jumbo screens in dining room
- Company listing on tribute journal sponsor recognition page, Seafarers’ House website, event related email newsletters & event signage
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP $7,000
- Reserved seating for up to 8 guests
- Full page recognition advertisement in the tribute journal
- Company listing on jumbo screen during the event and on tribute journal sponsor recognition page
- Recognition on Seafarers' House website
TABLE SPONSORSHIP $5,500
- Reserved seating for up to 8 guests
- Company listing as a table sponsor on tribute journal sponsor recognition page
27th ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL GOLDEN COMPASS AWARD GALA
Sponsorship Opportunities
Tribute Journal Recognition Opportunities and Congratulations Advertisement
Inside front or back cover (black/gold -7”X 9 3⁄4”) - $2,500
Full page ad (black & white - 7” X 9 3⁄4”) - $1,500
Half page ad (black & white - 7” X 4 7/8") - $1,000
Quarter page ad (black & white - 3 1⁄2” X 4 7/8”) $750
Graphic design fee for non-camera-ready submissions - $100
Underwriting Opportunities
- Auction Sponsor $5,000
- Journal $3,000
- Music $2,500
- Entertainment $2,500
- Valet Parking $2,500
- Corkage $2,500
- Table Gifts $2,500
- Audio Visual $2,000
- Centerpieces $2,000
- Wine $1,800
- Champagne or Invitation $1,500
- Bar w sign (6 available) $1,500 each
- Linens (4 available ) $ 750 each
Complete and return the following form to register your support or follow this QR code to sign up online.
Some sponsor and underwriter benefits are contingent upon meeting established deadlines:
June 30 - Invitation Recognition
August 11 - Journal Ads and Recognition
September 15 - Guest Names
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.