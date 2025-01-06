INTERCARGO Welcomes RightShip’s Revised Age Trigger Inspection Timeline

[By: INTERCARGO]

INTERCARGO welcomes RightShip’s recent announcement of a revised age trigger inspection timeline, following a constructive dialogue between the sector’s stakeholders, with INTERCARGO at the forefront as the representative body and voice of dry bulk shipping.

INTERCARGO’s Chairman Elect, John Xylas, also mentioned: “We are particularly pleased to have also formalised an agreement with RightShip for regular structured consultations. This collaboration will strengthen our active engagement and ensure that INTERCARGO’s membership of dry bulk shipowners and operators, continue to contribute meaningfully in the development of pragmatic industry initiatives that genuinely promote safety and sustainability.”