INTERCARGO Statement on KMAX Ruler Attack

[By: INTERCARGO]

INTERCARGO was deeply saddened and concerned to hear of the reported appalling missile attack on the 91,900dwt bulk carrier KMAX Ruler in the port of Odesa, which led to the death of a pilot and injury to four crew members onboard.

It is a stark reminder of the fragility of maritime safety and security and this act of aggression, capable of inflicting loss of innocent lives, must be vehemently condemned.

Bulk carriers, manned by innocent seafarers, represent the epitome of non-combatant vessels, and any assault on them is both reprehensible and inexcusable. It is imperative to underscore that merchant vessels, unrelated to the ongoing conflict, should not become pawns in any hostile engagement and it was fortunate this attack did not claim more lives.

In light of this tragic incident, it is crucial for all nations in the Black Sea region to unite in ensuring the safety and security of our seafarers, who play an integral role in global trade and prosperity.

INTERCARGO's thoughts and condolences go out to the families of the seafarers affected in this tragic incident. Our Association will continue to monitor the situation in the area very closely.