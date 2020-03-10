Intellian Signs Contract to Build a Range of OneWeb User Terminals

Intellian, the global leader in mobile satellite communication antenna systems, has signed a contract with OneWeb, the global communications company with a mission to bring connectivity to everyone everywhere, to manufacture User Terminals for use on the OneWeb Network.

OneWeb and Intellian announced their partnership to develop a wide range of User Terminal types for fixed enterprise and maritime markets in 2019, and promised availability for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020. Now that OneWeb has signed the production agreement with Intellian, the first User Terminals will go into production immediately.

The User Terminals will be deployed to offer global service using OneWeb’s satellite constellation, delivering high throughput and low latency digital connectivity for enterprise, cell backhaul, maritime and government markets.

In a preliminary test setup, Intellian has already demonstrated superior data speeds and extremely low latency using the newly designed Intellian OneWeb User Terminals connected to OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Eric Sung, President and CEO, Intellian Technologies Inc. said: “Intellian is excited to be moving into the production phase with the signing of this contract, which represents a significant milestone for both Intellian and OneWeb in our joint partnership to deliver connectivity around the planet. We have seen, in real life testing, how our Intellian technology and OneWeb’s network will change lives.”

Larry Alder, Chief Operating Officer OneWeb, said: “This partnership with Intellian is another demonstration of how OneWeb is delivering on its promises and bringing together all the elements needed to deliver global connectivity for everyone, everywhere. We are excited that with this production agreement, we will soon bring a range of new User Terminals to the market that will improve connectivity for the likes of the enterprise, cell backhaul, maritime, and government markets. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Intellian now and in the future.”

This contract includes the production of a wide range of dedicated OneWeb User Terminal types in a variety of antenna sizes, designed to suit various customer application requirements including businesses in rural areas, cellular backhaul networks, schools, hospitals, farms, merchant shipping and governments. This contract also incorporates an option of utilizing existing Intellian NX series terminals with an ability to upgrade them to operate on the OneWeb LEO constellation in the future.

