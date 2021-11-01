Intellian’s C700 Iridium Certus™ Terminal Approved for use in Japan

[By: Intellian]

Intellian is pleased to announce that its innovative C700 Iridium Certus terminal has been approved for use in Japan. The C700 is the first Iridium Certus terminal to be approved for the Japanese maritime market.

“We are delighted that our C700 terminal has been accepted for use in Japan,” said Eric Sung, CEO, Intellian Technologies. “As one of the world’s top ship-owning nations, Japan remains a critical market for Intellian; one in which we have long-standing partnerships. It is testament to our collaboration with Iridium and product quality that the C700 is the first Iridium Certus solution to be approved. Thanks to its best-in-class RF performance, robust design and unique 12-patch technology, we are confident that the C700 will prove a popular choice for Japanese ship owners, who value innovative and reliable technology.”

This is seen as a significant achievement particularly for the Japanese shipping sector, which was ranked the largest in the world by fleet value in 2020. Since its launch in late 2020, Intellian’s C700 Iridium Certus terminal has achieved excellent sales and received positive feedback from customers in multiple markets. An ideal VSAT companion for commercial vessels, the C700 delivers out-of-the-box uplink speeds of 352kbps and downlink speeds of 704kbps, with equally impressive low-elevation-angle RF efficiency thanks to its unique 12-patch phased array antenna technology. It will support three high-quality, low-latency phone lines simultaneously; and as a solid-state antenna with no moving parts inside, the C700 is especially robust, requiring no scheduled maintenance over its lifetime.

“Our Iridium Certus® service is leading the way in providing reliable, truly global connectivity to customers across all maritime markets,” says Wouter Deknopper, Vice President and General Manager of Maritime, Iridium, “and we’re excited to bring this to Japanese customers in company with our partner Intellian. Whether used standalone or as a companion to VSAT, Iridium Certus and the C700 terminal are a great investment for vessel operators seeking a reliable voice and data communications solution which offers worldwide coverage and high resistance to atmospheric interference.”

Intellian’s C700 terminal is the most powerful, feature-rich L-band solution on the market. Light enough to be carried on board and installed by a single engineer, the system incorporates key features which include a firewall, IP PBX, WAN port and built-in Wi-Fi. Its stability and reliable connectivity also make it an ideal platform for future safety services, including the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

