Intellian Launches New Satellite Terminal v240MT Gen-II

By The Maritime Executive 03-01-2020 03:29:46

Intellian, the global leader of mobile satellite communication antenna systems, has announced the launch of its next generation tri-band product, the v240MT Gen-II antenna. Developed from the award-winning tri-band v240MT – the first multi-orbit, multi-frequency and auto-switching antenna in the market, with over 150 systems already deployed – the new product adds a host of additional features and value, including the ability to operate multiple antennas seamlessly via its dual datacenter capability, and enhanced Ku-band performance.

The ability to automatically switch between C-, Ku-, and Ka-bands, and between GEO, MEO and LEO orbits, makes the v240MT Gen-II truly vendor agnostic and allows customers to select the best and most economical provider at any time, without hardware modifications. The device is also modem agnostic, effectively allowing users to connect to any network, anywhere, delivering on Intellian’s stated aim to make maritime communications as simple, intuitive and seamless as possible. This flexibility is reinforced by the option to choose BUCs from 40W up to 400W, enabling unprecedented high throughput out of the box.

Installation and setup have been further simplified, bringing costs down, while the optional intelligent mediator enables operation across different frequency bands by providing an interface between multiple modems and/or multiple antennas. With a single antenna this allows best use of the diversity of a tri-band antenna by managing modems for all three bands, while in a dual antenna setup this functionality is extended to ensure seamless connection, as the mediator will switch automatically between antennas if one becomes blocked.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, said: “The v240MT Gen-II sets a new standard for maritime communications, providing customers with enhanced features and higher performance than ever seen before. As our network partners continue to introduce more powerful satellite services to help support customers increased data demands, the v240MT Gen-II is the best solution to maximize the user experience and network efficiency across these services. The future-proof design and system capabilities ensure customers have access to the most advanced technology today, as well as a seamless and cost-effective pathway to new services as they become operational.”

The v240MT Gen-II is now available from Intellian’s global logistics centers.

