Intellian Debuts Panel Antenna Technology Portfolio at Satellite 2022

Image courtesy of Intellian Technologies

[By: Intellian Technologies]

Intellian Technologies, Inc., the leading global technology and solutions provider for satellite communications, has announced the development of its new phased array flat panel antenna (FPA) technology. This will be unveiled for the first time at Satellite 2022, in Washington D.C.

These electronically steered antennas (ESA) are optimized for high performance on Ku- and Ka-band LEO and MEO satellite networks and harness Intellian’s expertise and leadership in innovative antenna design, manufacturing, and proven NGSO satellite connectivity. Intellian’s industry-leading phased array chipset, structure, and software are at the heart of this industry-first fully integrated ESA modular design, production, and global distribution.

The three terminals unveiled will include a high data rate fixed enterprise solution, a highly portable, rugged and quickly deployable manpack terminal and a low-profile mobile communications on the move (COTM) solution. Combined with future terminals that will also include maritime and aviation, these products form a complete phased array portfolio to provide high-speed satellite internet connectivity to businesses, governments, and communities worldwide and in remote locations starting in 2023.

Intellian has made significant investments to independently design, manufacture, and deliver vertically integrated ESA terminals that provide exceptional network performance, scalability, production quality, ease of deployment, and cost efficiencies that leverage Intellian’s other industry-leading, award-winning satellite communication products, global distribution and support infrastructure.

"After years of innovation, significant phased array investment and constructing world-class facilities to support the development and production of our flat panel technology, we are thrilled to be able to unveil at Satellite, our new phased array enterprise portfolio,” says Intellian CEO Eric Sung. " Our goal is to provide our customers and partners with more value and innovation. Intellian phased array engineers are among the most exceptionally talented and innovative in the industry and what we’ve been working on is an exciting game-changer. These user terminals are a continuation of our mission of Empowering Connectivity, allowing end users in remote and difficult environments to access a cost-effective and enhanced user experience that would otherwise be unavailable to them.”

