Inmarsat Maritime Ventures Signs FleetBroadband Agreement with SRH

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime

[By: Inmarsat]

Inmarsat Maritime Ventures, a subsidiary of Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has signed an agreement with SRH Connect (SRH) for SRH to acquire Inmarsat’s FleetBroadband customer base in Greece and Cyprus. The SRH acquisition involves customer contracts purchased by Inmarsat Maritime Ventures from Speedcast at the beginning of this year. SRH already provides customer support for Inmarsat’s Fleet Network Manager portfolio after signing a customer support agreement in March 2021. As part of the sale agreement, SRH will become a formal Inmarsat distribution partner for FleetBroadband and a Value-Added Reseller for Fleet Xpress.

“Following the rapid and successful migration of the services of all of these customers as part of the agreement with Speedcast and the implementation of a customer support agreement with SRH, we are now delighted to have put in place a formal agreement for the sale of this FleetBroadband customer base to SRH Connect. It remains our preference to entrust the FleetBroadband base generally in the Greek and Cypriot market with partners rather than handling direct, allowing them the opportunity to upsell to Fleet Xpress,” said Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime.

“With this agreement SRH is going back to its roots, connecting the maritime world again. At the same time, this is also the basis for the execution of our vision for the future of shipping. A future where connectivity will be the basis for our suite of digital solutions. Solutions that integrate the entire ship with the business environment on shore.” said John Laderos, Executive Chairman of SRH.

“We are delighted to acquire this valuable fleet and look forward to providing a high-level of account management to this set of unique customers in Greece and Cyprus with the opportunity to upsell to Fleet Xpress.” said Theodoros Nikolopoulos, Chief Executive of SRH.

