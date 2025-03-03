Industry Trends to be Revealed at Exclusive Maritime Business Briefing

[By: Maritime UK Solent]

Businesses and industry professionals are invited to get the latest updates about the Solent’s Marine and Maritime industry at an select event, taking place on Tuesday 11 March at the Royal Lymington Yacht Club in the New Forest.

The Marine and Maritime Business Briefing, organised by Maritime UK (MUK) Solent and New Forest Business Partnership, will give attendees the latest insights on developments within the region’s marine and maritime sector.

The session will also feature key updates from MUK Solent’s charity partner, Rona Sailing Project, along with other industry experts who will share valuable perspectives on the future of the industry.

Stuart Baker, Managing Director of Maritime UK Solent, said: “The Solent is a global leader in maritime innovation, and this Business Briefing is a fantastic opportunity for professionals to connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of industry trends.

“We’re delighted to be back in Lymington and working with New Forest Business Partnership, and delighted to welcome our charity partner, Rona Sailing Project, to share an update on their inspiring work, alongside expert speakers from across the sector. We encourage all those with a stake in the region’s maritime future to join us for this informative and engaging session.”

Speakers at the event will include:

Lorna Wagner, Maritime UK Solent

Ben Ironmonger, Company and Commercial Partner at Scott Bailey LLP

Tom Dynes, General Manager – Landside Operations at ABP Port of Southampton

Sarah Woodman, Director and CEO at Rona Sailing Project

The event will also welcome the Finalists of the Escape Yachting Marine & Maritime Award at the New Forest Brilliance in Business Awards 2024: Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour; Electric Outboard and Sanders Sails.

Attendees will gain key industry insights, be able to network with like-minded professionals, and explore opportunities for growth in this dynamic sector.

The Marine and Maritime Business Briefing is free to attend, but spaces are limited. To secure a place, register now at https://muksolent.com/events/marine-maritime-business-briefing/.