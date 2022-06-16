Industry Leaders Pave the Way for Safer Seas

Posidonia 2022 saw key players in the maritime industry share ideas on the role of data in safety. Representatives of Classification Societies, shipping companies, P&I Clubs and vendors joined the HiLo panel on ‘Using data and analytics to prevent maritime incidents.’

Panellists included:

Mark Warner, Lloyd’s Register; George Kouloukas, Gaslog; Stuart Edmonston, UK P&I; Andy Cross, HiLo Maritime Risk Management.

What is the value of data?

As George Kouloukas puts it, ‘data is the bone marrow of our business’. It forms the core of day-to-day work in the maritime industry. By working together to make the most of data, we can identify and fill gaps in our knowledge, fundamentally making seafarers safer. Quite simply, as Stuart Edmonston says – ‘data is something to share’.

Data is the key to moving from reactive to proactive. Gaslog are using their data to see where maritime incidents are likely to occur in the future, giving them the chance to prevent, rather than mitigate, issues.

The future relies on technology

LR’s Mark Warner talked about their innovative vision for the future – it is all about technology. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and wearable technology will all play a part in the future for Classification Societies. However, he stresses the need for collaboration to make the most of these technologies – not duplicating work, but making sure information is available where and when it is needed.

Have we solved the problem of standardisation?

Andy Cross pointed out the difficulty of standardising terminology within the maritime industry. The data coming in to HiLo from shipping companies includes over 500 different names for the same issues. The key, he says, is to get everyone speaking the same language, because only after data is standardised can we act on it effectively.

As we advance further with technology, Andy says, the temptation to fill in more and more ‘miscellaneous’ data files is a death sentence for standardisation.

The volume of data is not the issue. George Kouloukas noted that the industry has millions of records. However, it is vital to standardise format and contents to make the most of this information.

The importance of trust

Trust is the keystone of maritime unity. Stuart Edmonston discussed the trust P&I Clubs have to put in shipping companies to take action where it is needed. UK P&I can provide the resources, but it is up to mariners to make to necessary changes. The key is for us to collaborate, both within and outside organisations.

The journey to a connected industry starts here.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.