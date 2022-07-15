Industry Celebrates Maritime Safety Week

Image courtesy of Maritime UK

[By: Maritime UK]

Last week, saw the maritime industry celebrate Maritime Safety Week 2022, which promotes the sharing of knowledge and experience of maritime safety across the UK.

A number of Maritime UK members held events and conferences throughout the week.

Port Skills and Safety kicked off the week with a high-level members’ conference on Monday 5 July at Victory Services Club London. Maritime Minister Robert Courts addressed the conference on the importance of working in partnership to ensure the highest standards in maritime safety.

PSS chief executive Debbie Cavaldoro said: ‘I am delighted that maritime safety week has become a significant event in the maritime calendar. A safe maritime industry is vital to the stability of our nation, the success of our ports and the security of port jobs.

‘At PSS we firmly believe that safety and skills go hand in hand, the safest ports are those with the best trained and supported workers. I look forward to welcoming our members to our conference, to continue this conversation and build towards making ports safer.’

Sarah Tresedar, CEO of the UK Chamber of Shipping commented:

“The UK Chamber of Shipping has a long history of promoting good safety practice, which can only be achieved by working collaboratively with shipowners, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and unions. Our Safety Culture Charter encourages ship owners to share information openly, whether on the practices helping to reduce accidents and the barriers to their adoption, or the critical lessons to be learned when things do go wrong.

The Seafarers Charity launched a new safety drill competition, Marvel at Muster, which called on everyone who works at sea to get involved by practicing and improving their crew muster. A muster drill involves sounding an alarm, at which point everyone goes to the muster point on the boat and puts on the appropriate clothing, such as a survival suit or abandon ship lifejacket.

