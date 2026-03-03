Indian Register of Shipping's Overseas Defence Project with Sri Lankan Navy

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) crossed a significant milestone with the launch of its first defence-export project – a Floating Dry Dock (FDD) being constructed for the Sri Lanka Navy at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

The Chief Guest at the launching ceremony, held on 19 February 2026 at GSL, was Rear Admiral MDK Wijewardana of the Sri Lanka Navy. Senior officials from the shipyard and IRS were also present. The project represents a landmark achievement in IRS’s expanding defence portfolio and underscores India’s growing role as a trusted maritime partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Floating Dry Dock, designed and built to meet the operational requirements of the Sri Lanka Navy, will significantly enhance their in-country ship repair and maintenance capabilities. The dock will support underwater repair, and maintenance of a large range of naval vessels, thereby improving operational readiness and self-reliance. IRS has been closely associated with the project, providing classification services and technical oversight in accordance with its Rules and standards.

The successful launch of the Floating Dry Dock stands as a testament to the strong partnership between IRS, Goa Shipyard Limited, and the Sri Lanka Navy. It also aligns with broader efforts to promote indigenous shipbuilding, enhance defence exports, and advance India’s position as a global maritime hub.

“This launch marks a historic milestone for IRS as our first defence export project” said Cdr KK Dhawan, Head Defence at IRS. “It reflects the trust placed in Indian shipbuilding and classification capabilities and demonstrates our commitment to supporting friendly foreign navies with robust, reliable and globally benchmarked technical standards. We are proud to contribute to strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.”