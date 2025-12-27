Indian Register of Shipping Reflects on Strategic Progress and 2026 Outlook

[By Indian Registry of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping has reported a strong year across defence, merchant marine, digital innovation and research during 2025, reinforcing its position as a key technical partner for governments, shipowners and shipyards at a time of accelerating change for the maritime sector.

In merchant marine, IRS recorded broader engagement in international projects. It completed its first new construction project for Penguin Shipyard in Singapore, delivered its first Korean owner Korean-built vessel through IRS Korea, and continued to attract major global operators. Vessels from CMA CGM and Maersk were classed during 2025, reflecting confidence in the organisation’s technical expertise and responsiveness. IRS also expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Saudi Arabia to support growing regional activity. Since January 2025, 115 vessels of various sizes and applications have been delivered under its class in India and abroad.

In the defence sector, IRS supported major national programmes as the Indian Navy advanced its fleet modernisation plans. The organisation completed the single classing of the Navy’s Fleet Support Ships, a first for the country, and contributed to the delivery and commissioning of Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes, Survey Vessel Large and Diving Support Vessels. A further milestone was achieved through its supervision of the refit of submarine INS Sindhukirti. This marked the first time a classification society in India had overseen an EKM class submarine refit and demonstrated growing capability in managing high-complexity naval platforms.

Digital transformation remained a central focus for the organisation. IRS advanced the deployment of virtual twin technology to support life cycle assessment and 3D classification processes and continued to build capability in predictive analysis and remote-ready solutions. It also played a visible role in shaping discussion around the long-term potential of nuclear propulsion for commercial shipping. IRS also participated in a specialist roundtable during London International Shipping Week which examined how nuclear energy may influence deep sea decarbonisation strategies and how safety frameworks will need to evolve to support future feasibility studies.

IRS strengthened its involvement in the development of inland waterway infrastructure through a collaborative feasibility study with Rhenus Logistics India. The organisation also supported knowledge sharing within the ship recycling sector by hosting a seminar on safe and sustainable recycling practices in Bhavnagar.

Research and development continued to underpin much of the organisation’s technical progress. IRS advanced work in AI-driven FEML automation, computational fluid dynamics for rotor sail efficiency and full-scale powering prediction. Its research output was published in leading international journals. Additional initiatives included hydrogen fuel risk analysis, IMDG training and an underwater welding skills programme delivered with IIT Guwahati. IRS also developed Indian Coast Guard vetted oil spill contingency plans for major ports, provided structural analysis for naval platforms and contributed to IMO and IACS projects that will shape future global safety standards.

Reflecting on the year, Mr Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman of IRS, said: “Our work in 2025 demonstrates the trust placed in IRS across defence and commercial shipping and highlights the importance of rigorous, future-ready technical assurance. The maritime industry is entering a period defined by complex regulation, emerging technologies and major shifts in fuel strategy. We are strengthening our capability and broadening our research partnerships, while continuing to support national and international clients with the highest standards of safety and technical integrity. This will remain our priority as the industry prepares for the next phase of transformation.”

Looking ahead to 2026, IRS expects continued growth in demand for advanced technical assurance across both defence and commercial shipping. The organisation anticipates increased activity in naval projects as multi-role vessels become more complex and require enhanced lifecycle support. Shipowners are expected to accelerate their adoption of digital classification tools as virtual twin technologies begin to influence survey planning and asset management. Alternative fuel readiness is forecast to increase, particularly in hydrogen, biofuels and methanol, while long-term research into nuclear propulsion is expected to gain momentum as owners explore pathways for deep sea decarbonisation beyond 2030. Inland waterway development is likely to progress as governments seek more sustainable domestic transport options.

With a strong foundation built during 2025, IRS enters the new year focused on innovation, safety and expanded industry collaboration as it supports clients through evolving regulatory expectations and rapid technological advancement.

