Indian Register of Shipping Receives Recognition From US Coast Guard

By The Maritime Executive 09-15-2020 03:10:30

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has joined a select group of Classification Societies who have received authorisation as a Recognised Organisation from the US flag administration. The recognition is an appreciation of IRClass meeting the stringent, safety and quality requirements of USCG with an enhanced emphasis on protection of environment.

The USCG recognition is a significant development which is indicative of the growing global profile of the organisation. The recognition delegates authority to IRClass to undertake statutory survey and certification services on US flag ships on behalf of the administration.

Following the EU recognition in 2016, IRClass has continuously gained recognition from key flag states including Denmark, Netherlands, Cyprus amongst others. All the flags which have authorised IRClass collectively represent 58% of global tonnage in DWT terms.

IRClass has its presence in the US through its office in Houston for around a decade and aims to explore additional business opportunities in the region.

Executive Chairman Arun Sharma said today, ‘We thank the USCG and acknowledge that this authorisation comes with the responsibility to uphold highest standards of safety and compliance. IRClass is on a strong and continuous growth path and this important recognition from the US Coast Guard only reaffirms the technical expertise and growing capabilities of the organisation. With the increasing global recognition and strengthening profile, IRClass has established itself as a truly global classification society’.

