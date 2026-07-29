Indian Register of Shipping Congratulates the Crew of IASV Triveni

[By Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) congratulates the crew of Indian Army Sailing Vessel, IASV Triveni, on the successful completion of the historic 'Samudra Pradakshina' expedition. The expedition was undertaken by nine women officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, who completed a landmark circumnavigation voyage, covering 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans.

IRS is proud to have certified IASV Triveni, after completing independent technical verification of the vessel's safety and seaworthiness, prior to its historic voyage.

During port calls across several countries, IASV Triveni showcased India's rich maritime traditions, cultural heritage, military professionalism and national values while strengthening goodwill with friendly nations. The vessel served as a floating ambassador of India, reinforcing the country's growing maritime presence and soft power on the global stage.

The indigenously built 50-foot sailing vessel represents the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reflecting India's engineering excellence, technical innovation, indigenous capability and strategic confidence.

Cdr K K Dhawan of Indian Register of Shipping said: "The successful completion of Samudra Pradakshina is a proud moment for the nation and a testament to India's growing maritime capabilities. IRS is honoured to have certified IASV Triveni, supporting this remarkable indigenous initiative. The expedition reinforces India's engineering excellence and demonstrates the confidence that comes from building and certifying world-class maritime assets in India."