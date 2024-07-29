Indian Register of Shipping Announces Leadership Appointments

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is pleased to announce leadership appointments to further strengthen its management team. At a recent meeting, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mr. P.K. Mishra as Managing Director and Mr. T.K. Sahu as Joint Managing Director, effective August 1, 2024.

Mr. P.K. Mishra has been with the organisation for 26 years and previously served as Joint Managing Director. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the maritime industry. His vision and leadership skills are expected to drive IRS to new heights, continuing the legacy of excellence and innovation.

Mr. T.K. Sahu will take on the role of Joint Managing Director, having held several key positions over his 22-year tenure with the organisation. His technical expertise and strategic approach will enhance the leadership team, ensuring a smooth transition and continued growth for IRS.

"We are excited about the future with Mr. P.K. Mishra and Mr. T.K. Sahu at the helm," said Mr. Arun Sharma, Executive Chairman. "Their combined experience and dedication to the maritime sector will undoubtedly steer IRS towards greater success. These leadership appointments mark a new chapter in the organisation’s journey, and we look forward to continued success under the new leadership."