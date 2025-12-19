Inchcape Shipping Services Joins the Achilles Maritime Network 

[By Inchcape Shipping Services]

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS), one of the world’s largest providers of port agency and maritime services, has strengthened its collaboration with Achilles, the supply chain risk management experts, by selecting the Achilles Maritime Network to manage supply chain risk and ESG performance across its global operations.

With operations spanning more than 250 offices in 61 countries, a workforce of over 3200 people and support for port activity in more than 85 percent of the world’s ports, ISS plays a central role in global trade and is a trusted logistics and marine services partner to naval, government and defence organisations worldwide. This scale brings significant responsibility to uphold high standards of safety, compliance and environmental performance across an extensive supplier base of more than 30,000. ISS was one of the first maritime businesses to recognise the value of joining the Achilles Maritime Network as an accredited supplier. Building on that foundation, ISS will now use the platform to manage its own supply chain, gain a unified view of supplier performance and strengthen oversight across key risk areas including health and safety, sustainability, carbon, financial resilience, ESG, cyber security and more.

The Achilles Maritime Network connects more than 2,000 vessels, over 1,200 suppliers and 12 major maritime organisations, and continues to evolve as a collaborative platform that strengthens transparency and resilience across international shipping supply chains. By expanding its use of the network, ISS will be able to benchmark performance, access validated supplier data and participate in an industry-wide approach to improving standards and visibility.

The decision to extend membership of the Achilles Maritime Network supports ISS’s ESG priorities set out in its Responsibility and Beyond Report, which is anchored in the pillars of People, Environment and Business Conduct. With supplier activities contributing significantly to ISS’s Scope 3 emissions, centralising supply chain data on a single platform with consistent compliance standards and continuous monitoring will help ISS identify risks earlier, reduce data variability and stay aligned with customer expectations and emerging regulations.

Simon Potter, Chief Procurement Officer at ISS, said:

“We have seen clear value in our work with Achilles. Extending our use of the Maritime Network enables us to collaborate more closely with suppliers, drive consistent standards and deliver on the commitments outlined in our Responsibility and Beyond Report. ESG considerations are reshaping the maritime industry, and this partnership helps us make measurable progress.”

Craig Rodgerson, CEO of Achilles, said:

“Inchcape Shipping Services expanding its use of the Maritime Network marks a significant step for the community. ISS’s global footprint and commitment to responsible business demonstrate how collaborative approaches to supplier assurance can deliver meaningful ESG progress. We look forward to supporting ISS as it strengthens visibility, performance and governance across its value chain.”

With ISS’s expanded involvement, the Achilles Maritime Network reinforces its role as the platform that enhances supplier performance, supports multi-tier visibility and enables informed, future-focused decision making across the global maritime supply chain.

