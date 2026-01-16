Inchcape Opens Office in Peru, Strengthening Presence in South America

[By Inchcape Shipping Services]

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS), a global leader in port agency and marine services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Mollendo, Peru. This expansion reinforces ISS’s commitment to supporting customers in key regional markets and delivering world-class shipping solutions across South America.

Located in Mollendo, Arequipa, the branch is ideally positioned to serve both the Mollendo Terminal and the adjacent Matarani Port, operated by TISU. These facilities are vital gateways for Peru’s import and export trade, handling a diverse range of commodities including ultra-low sulphur diesel oil (ULSDO), gasolines, grains, general cargo, containers, and copper concentrates.

The new office will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including full port agency, customs clearance, P&I matters, cash to master, crew logistics, husbandry services, cruise call management, and protective agency. This broad portfolio ensures clients benefit from seamless, efficient, and compliant operations, whether handling liquid bulk, dry bulk, general cargo vessels, or container ships.

By establishing a dedicated presence in Mollendo, Inchcape strengthens its ability to deliver reliable, transparent, and cost-effective solutions for shipowners, charterers, and traders operating in Peru’s maritime sector. The move also accelerates Inchcape’s entry into the vital dry bulk market while enhancing service delivery for oil and gas customers.

Hector Cardenas, Peru Marine Services Manager, commented:

“Inchcape’s move into Mollendo marks a pivotal step in strengthening our presence and capabilities within Peru’s maritime sector. With the support of our global network and local expertise, and a highly experienced team led by Jean Arevalo, Operations Manager, and Roberth Velez, Branch Manager for Mollendo & Matarani, we are ideally placed to meet customers’ requirements and support the evolving needs of the shipping industry in this region.”

This latest development highlights Inchcape’s focus on combining international standards with local know-how to deliver value-driven solutions for customers across the shipping industry.

