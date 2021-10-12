Inchcape Expands to Denmark with New Frederikshavn Office

From right to left: San Sada (Office Manager), Claus Frank Jørgensen (Senior Agency Operator) and Emil Snebang Pedersen (Trainee)

Inchcape Shipping Services has opened a new office in Frederikshavn that will enable it to offer a comprehensive package of services to ships calling in Denmark.

The opening of the office, staffed by an experienced and knowledgeable team with strong expertise in optimising operational performance for clients, means the company now operates in all Danish ports either with its own personnel or through carefully selected and vetted partner agencies.

It marks the latest expansion by Inchcape as part of its strategic goal to be physically present in all key locations in Europe and it now has 44 owned offices across 17 countries on the continent.

Among Inchcape’s key services now available from the new local office are pilotage to meet Danish Straits Passage requirements together with other passage services such as crew change and bunkering, and operations services such as port agency and dry-docking (see list of services below).

“To be present physically in Denmark is important from the point of view that we will come closer to the huge shipping cluster in Denmark and Scandinavia as a whole,” says Inchcape’s vice president for Europe, Daniel Vikstrom.

“We are also extremely pleased with the team we have managed to build with a great mix of experience and high motivation, which we are certain will be to the benefit of all our customers.”

Frederikshavn is the largest ferry harbour linking continental Europe to Scandinavia with calls by about 4500 ships annually, including 3900 ferries carrying 1.8 million passengers, 350,000 cars, 168,000 lorry units, 2500 buses and cargo, totalling 2.45 million tons.

The port, which serves as a ferry hub for traffic to and from Gothenburg, Oslo and the Danish islands of Laesoe, covers 2.4 square kilometres and has modern and efficient infrastructure with direct access to Europe’s motorway and rail networks for ease of logistics.

Inchcape services on offer include:

Pilotage - Danish Straits Passage

Passage services in Denmark

Crew change

Bunkering

De-slopping and disposal of tank cleaning water

STS operations

Delivery of freshwater, parcels, spare parts, provision, CTM etc.

Disposal of garbage, sewage, etc.

Diving operations, other inspections services

Custom clearance

Launch service

Special focus on Skaw and Frederikshavn

Port Agency (loading/discharging operations etc. – acting as Owner´s and/or Charterer´s agent)

Dry docking

Navy vessels

In-port services as well as Danish Straits Passage

The Frederikshavn team will be led by Mr. San Sada and our office is located at the following address:

Havnepladsen 12, 3rd floor

DK-9900

Frederikshavn

Denmark

