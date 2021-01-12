IMSA Launches Remote Cyber Vulnerability Scanning for Ships

IMSA launches remote cyber security assessment capabilities to support vessels with IMO 2021 Cyber Security Compliance By The Maritime Executive 01-12-2021 10:35:13

Vessels worldwide are now facing compliance with IMO 2021 cyber security regulations. These are the first of what could be additional cyber security regulations for regulated vessels and facilities. International Maritime Security Associates (IMSA), the developers of the award-winning ARMS software platform, have developed a suite of cyber security tools and services for the maritime industry. The company has recently launched the capability to conduct basic shipboard network vulnerability assessments without sending personnel onboard.

“This capability is necessary in today’s current COVID environment.” Comments Corey Ranslem, CEO of IMSA. “We know it isn’t always easy, practical or cost effective to send people onboard a vessel to conduct a cyber security assessment, so we’ve developed this amazing remote assessment tool. Through this tool, our cyber specialists can conduct a remote assessment at about half the cost of sending personnel onboard. This tool helps our global clients with IMO 2021 cyber security compliance along with protecting passengers, crew, and cargo.”

This unique tool is part of a larger suite of cyber security tools IMSA has developed to support vessels and maritime facilities with expanding their cyber security defenses. Some of these cyber security tools are part of the ARMS software platform. Through ARMS, IMSA can monitor a vessel’s critical systems and networks remotely in real-time through their state-of-the-art SOC (Security Operations Center). This capability protects vessels from real-time threats to IT, OT, and other critical network systems.

“IMSA is continually enhancing the levels of protection we provide our clients.” Says Ranslem. “Through ARMS and our 24/7 operations center we provide a variety of client focused services to ensure the safety of your voyage and critical systems.”



