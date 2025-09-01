IMO Secretary-General Pays Official Visit to the Panama Maritime Authority

[By Panama Ship Registry]

Arsenio Domínguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), carried out an official visit to the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) as part of his first mission to the country since taking office in January 2024.

He was welcomed by Luis Roquebert, Administrator of the PMA, together with the institution’s directors and deputy directors. “I am delighted to be here. This is an institution that I hold very close to my heart, having worked here for more than 20 years,” Domínguez remarked.

The highlight of the visit was the forum “Empowering Women in the Maritime Sector: A Call to Action on Training, Visibility, and Recognition for Sustainable Development.”

The event emphasized the importance of continuing to expand women’s participation in an industry long dominated by men. Beyond training and leadership opportunities, the forum stressed the need to highlight women’s contributions and to ensure fair conditions across the maritime field—a sector that plays a pivotal role in the global economy. Both the IMO and PMA agreed that advancing gender equality is key to driving sustainability, innovation, and competitiveness in international shipping.

Alongside the Secretary-General, the panel included Rina Berrocal, Deputy General Director of the Merchant Marine; Marta Aparicio, The General Director of Public Registry of Ship Ownership; and Pilar Castillo, Vice President of the Panama Maritime Chamber.

“I greatly valued hearing the perspectives and initiatives being put forward, as well as the commitment to strengthening and showcasing the efficiency of the world’s largest ship registry by number of flagged vessels,” Domínguez noted at the close of the event. This visit forms part of a broader agenda led by the IMO Secretary-General in Panama, which includes high-level meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the PMA, the Panama Canal Authority, the International Maritime University of Panama, and various maritime industry associations—pushing forward the priority issues of his mandate.

