IKM Testing Acquires 80% of Ocean Team Group

[By: Ocean Team Group AS & IKM Testing AS]

IKM Testing AS has acquired 80% of the shares in the Danish technology provider Ocean Team Group AS. The

acquisition is part of IKM Testing AS’s investment strategy in the field of new technology, offshore wind, CCUS and

growth in Denmark. Ocean Team Group AS has changed name to IKM Ocean Team AS.

Ocean Team Group AS with headquarter in Esbjerg was established in 1995 and reported a revenue of 74 MNOK in accounting year 2021/ 2022. The Ocean Team Group consist of four afilliated companies; Ocean Team Scandinavia, Ocean Team Powertech, Ocean Team Windcare and Ocean Team Fluidcare UK Ltd. The company has s strong position in the Danish market and also has a broad international client base. Ocean Team Group is offering specialist service to the whole energy sector. The company have vast experience supplying extensive technology to the offshore wind industry. The company’s markets and customer base will strengthen IKM Testing AS's existing market position.

Innovation is a core part of the Ocean Team DNA and the company strives to be at the technological forefront. Ocean Team Group currently hold more than ten patent families and utility models within new technology and innovative cleaning methods. In addition to strengthen IKM Testing core business the acquisition will give access to new markets and new technology.

IKM Testing AS is engaged in major assignments with ongoing development projects in the energy sector and has long- term framework agreements in place with operating companies and contractors on the Norwegian continental shelf. IKM Testing is also strongly involved in the Tyra Re-development project in Denmark. There are several ongoing projects where complementary resources from IKM Testing AS and Ocean Team Group will be combined.

“We are looking forward to welcoming IKM Ocean Team AS as an vital contributor to our continued growth. In

addition to a strong team, unique patented technology, IKM Ocean Team AS provides unmatched skills and experience to serve the Danish energy sector and tailor-made technology for the global offshore wind industry. We have big ambitions for growth! This acquisition also raises the expectation that IKM Testing AS will expand further in Denmark and European Continent, with our broad range of services.” says Vidar Haugland, CEO of IKM Testing AS

“We want to consolidate ourselves equally as our customers, to serve them as best as possible and to become part of something bigger so that we can follow our customers globally. The consolidation with IKM Testing, Norway, is the optimal partner as the company has a global platform and can future-proof Ocean Team's technologies with global representation for our global customers. We, at Ocean Team, are very happy and proud to be considered by IKM Testing as the partner they want to team up with.” says Jens Peder Thomsen, CEO of Ocean Team Group AS

