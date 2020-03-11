IEC Telecom Welcomes New Iridium GMDSS Service

By The Maritime Executive 03-10-2020 10:09:00

Maritime safety has been boosted following the recognition of Iridium’s satellite service as a provider for the international Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) – giving ship operators more options when protecting vessels and crew, says IEC Telecom.



The recent approval from IMO and SOLAS means there are now two certified providers of GMDSS satellite services, thereby ending Inmarsat’s previous 20-year monopoly of this sector and giving greater choice for vessel operators.



Welcoming the move, Alf Stian Mauritz, Managing Director of IEC Telecom Norway, said: “Iridium GMDSS now provides a real alternative to Inm-C, offering satellite-based maritime distress services with truly global coverage. This is an excellent development for the whole maritime industry because it gives vessel operators the opportunity to install a greater selection of equipment to meet their exact requirements.”



IEC Telecom will be showcasing a range of maritime safety systems and equipment during the Sjøen for Alle event in Lillestrøm, Norway, from March 18-22 – the premier gathering which marks the start of the ‘boat season’ in Scandinavia.



In particular, IEC Telecom’s stand D03-18 will feature the Lars Thrane LT-3100S GMDSS System which provides 100% global GMDSS coverage (sea areas A1 to A4), a distress alert & safety voice system, maritime safety information (MSI) and ship security alert system (SSAS). In addition the LT-3100S supports bridge alert management and external alarm panels and offers long range identification and tracking (IRIT), voice, SMS, SBD, and modem data – all via a single antenna cable solution with high-performance GNSS/GPS receiver.



GMDSS is an internationally agreed-upon set of safety procedures, types of equipment, and communication protocols used to increase safety and make it easier to rescue distressed ships, boats and aircraft. Recreational vessels and workboats do not need to comply with GMDSS radio carriage requirements, but increasingly use the Digital Selective Calling (DSC) Marine VHF radios.



IEC Telecom is especially looking forward to introducing its ‘Safety at Sea’ range, which includes products from ACR, Ocean Signal, Scanstrut, Shakespeare, Pepwave and Fire Suppression Systems. Supported by IEC Telecom’s global satellite communications solutions, vessel and personal safety is enhanced by reliable connectivity and coverage while costs are kept low thanks to a selection of flexible tariffs and hardware to fit all budgets.



Mr Mauritz said: “Whether you are at sea for leisure or work it is important to have the peace of mind that comes from knowing your voyage is supported by the best and safest technology. We are looking forward to introducing Scandinavian boat owners and vessel operators to the latest cutting-edge equipment on the market during this popular show.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.