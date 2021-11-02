IEC Telecom Introduces New Ship-to-Shore Surveillance Solution

High precision visual data transfer from ship-to-shore at low data rates is now possible thanks to an innovative new surveillance solution available from IEC Telecom.

Working in partnership with Norway-based visual communications specialist AnsuR Technologies, IEC Telecom is now able to offer a surveillance portfolio which can enable real-time transfer of video footage or photographs to help identify a vessel problem or enhance ship security.

The sharing of real-time, high quality video information captured from high precision cameras or sensors in remote locations is often limited due to challenging connectivity environments.

Transferring these often large files via satcom can be prohibitively expensive, too slow, or take up too much data and thereby jeopardising critical vessel functions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has unveiled a real need for just such detailed information, supporting a variety of operational use cases including security, vessel maintenance and inspection, especially when a ship is unable to go into port.

IEC Telecom’s software-based solutions are optimised for low bandwidth environments. With access to clear visual data from a vessel at sea, complex operations such as bunkering can be managed more efficiently in real-time with efficient collaboration between onshore experts and the ship’s crew. Not only does this reduce logistical, human resource, and communication costs, it ensures live images can be transferred and discussed no matter where the ship is.

ASIGN, powered by special integrated protocols that have been developed for low bandwidth environments, means this interactive solution enables users to quickly share low resolution preview images and video clips from the remote location in real-time. Decision-makers can then easily select specific areas of interest to then be transferred in higher resolution, thereby reducing data costs and increasing the efficiency of the bandwidth while maintaining the quality of the data transferred.

Designed to deliver real-time video streaming at low data rates, ASMIRA is a specialist software solution that provides the ability for users to optimise the incoming video feed by adjusting bit rate, frame rate, and resolution, thus enabling an efficient high precision transfer. With HD quality at <200 kbps and SD quality at 50 kbps, this incredible solution is particularly useful for video transfers over satellite.

Nabil Ben Soussia, CEO Asia, Middle East & CIS at IEC Telecom Group, explained: “Our surveillance portfolio, powered by AnsuR, allows you to remain tactical without incurring huge costs. The pandemic has highlighted the benefits of being able to share situational awareness via a reliable communication system, to enable efficient maintenance, management, remote inspections and enhance crew safety.

“There are times when details matter. Responding to the needs of our maritime customers and those in the offshore sector, we are now able to provide this optimised software which can support visual data transfer in low bandwidth environments.”

Paul Gudonis, Chief Strategy Officer, of AnsuR Technologies commented: “We are thrilled to be working closely with IEC Telecom to deliver cost-effective, bandwidth efficient video and image transfer to the maritime industry. Together we can address the challenges faced by the offshore community experienced during remote survey, support enhanced onboard security of crew, assets and freight, and address government regulations where visual evidence is required.”



