IEC Telecom & Blue C Mobile to Showcase Maritime Satcom Solutions

[By: IEC Temecom]

With the Asia-Pacific region witnessing exceptional growth and development, there is also tremendous demand for digitalisation across major trading sectors, especially the maritime industry. Inamarine 2022 represents the perfect opportunity for key decision-makers in the offshore, shipbuilding, logistics, port safety and environmental protection sectors to address the latest trends in the global maritime industry.

Inamarine 2022 commands strong support from the Indonesian government and key trade associations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Taking place from October 19th to 21st, 2022 at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, the 10th edition of Indonesia’s largest international trade fair for the maritime and offshore industry is expected to draw 500+ exhibitors and 25,000+ visitors from over 15 countries. IEC Telecom Group, an international provider of satellite communications services, and Blue C Mobile, a Singaporean provider of maritime solutions, have teamed up to offer affordable and scalable digital tools for all vessel types in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the modern maritime industry weighs in on sustainability and compliance, IEC Telecom’s advanced back-up solution and Blue C Mobile’s powerful VSAT service deliver the benefits of digitalisation to all market sectors. “The demand for digitalisation in the APAC region is on the rise, especially among small and mid-sized vessels. The partnership between IEC Telecom and Blue C Mobile aims to enable seamless access to a wide range of business and welfare applications for all vessel types. This solution is specially designed for 60cm Ku-band antennae together with a highly optimised L-band network,” shares Nabil Ben Soussia, Group CCO and President - Asia, Middle East and CIS, IEC Telecom Group.

The APAC maritime satellite communications market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2021 and 2026. This progress is being driven by increasing ship traffic in the region, evolving maritime security policies, and the critical emphasis on improving safety for the onboard crew and seaborne assets. There is a demand for advanced security systems and seamless onboard connectivity in China, Japan, Indonesia, and India. In fact, the demand for data and maritime analytics is expected to grow the market to a valuation of $370 million by 2028.

“Digital technologies have become fundamental to gaining a competitive edge, and companies in the APAC region are embracing digitalisation to improve cargo handling, freight routing, port operations, crew deployment, and much more,” says Wesley Tham, CEO, Blue C Mobile. “By joining efforts with IEC Telecom, we pledge to enable these critical needs and guarantee business continuity, especially for the smaller vessel’s owners and operators. Digitalisation is now accessible at over 300% more monthly data and 20% savings than their current satcom set-up.”

Digitalisation enables the provision of real-time data, which supports effective decision-making to increase operational efficiency, optimise safety processes, and decrease fuel consumption. Moreover, dedicated onboard connectivity ensures improved safety for the crew, precise coordination of their work, and better working conditions onboard. The cumulative effect of digitalisation leads to significant cost reduction, reaching up to 30% of savings within the operational budget.

Visitors to Inamarine 2022 can familiarise themselves with Blue C Mobile’s VSAT solution as well as explore IEC Telecom’s backup system and value-added services. Blue C Mobile’s VSAT solution is powered by an affordable, high-performance, and lightweight 60cm VSAT antenna. This has been designed keeping in mind the specific needs of small and mid-sized vessels that usually have no space for a costly satellite set-up. With an integrated antenna management system and a single cable connection, this compact set-up reduces freight and deployment costs for leisure boats, fishing boats, and offshore vessels, making VSAT service affordable and accessible.

IEC Telecom’s backup is powered by the OneGate network management system, enabling a seamless switch between VSAT and L-band. The smart terminal is controlled via a digital dashboard, enabling 24/7 access for ICT professionals ashore. In addition, OneGate offers a wide range of applications optimised for marine communications, including videoconferencing, tele-maintenance, e-learning, IoT, and asset surveillance.

“Digitalisation is no longer a luxury, but an operational need. For years, it was perceived as a benefit reserved for certain market sectors. Together with our partner Blue C Mobile, we are on a mission to unwind these myths. We have joined efforts to prove that access to technologies can be affordable for all vessel types, whether a large commercial ship or a small fishing vessel,” says Mr Ben Soussia.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.