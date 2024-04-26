IEC Telecom Announces Availability of New Starlink Antenna

[By: IEC Telecom]

Leading international satellite service operator IEC Telecom has expanded its connectivity solutions for the yachting sector with the addition of the new Starlink V4 antenna. This state-of-the-art antenna, never before seen at a European boat show, will be displayed in the IEC Telecom booth, SY34, during the prestigious Palma International Boat Show this week, 25-28 April.

The demand for connectivity in the yachting industry is experiencing a significant surge. Recent studies indicate that the global yacht market is projected to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2030, with an anticipated growth rate of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. This is driven by numerous factors, including: the burgeoning use of the Internet by yacht owners and guests who expect to browse social media, connect to video calls, or stream entertainment content just like they do at home; the trend for working anywhere at any time even from the yacht with business applications performing without interruption; and the advent of ‘smart’ technology onboard today’s yachts resulting in more and more data being consumed.

IEC Telecom’s Xpand Portfolio meets these connectivity demands. This hybrid satcom solution was designed to offer the best user experience over satellite, whether on a high-speed LEO network or a narrow-band L-band back-up, as well as geared to provide seamless LTE failover in coastal areas. Compatible with Starlink V4, Xpand unlocks new opportunities for yacht-owners.

“Since our partnership with Starlink began in January of last year, we've outfitted over 300 yachts with our hybrid solutions. We're thrilled to introduce Starlink V4 to our Xpand portfolio, providing a convenient and cost-effective option for high-speed connectivity when the vessel is docked or at anchor," explains Gwenaël Lohéac, Group Chief Product Officer at IEC Telecom. "The new modification will exist parallel to our best-selling Xpand, powered by Starlink Maritime Flat HP, tailored for users who require fast connectivity while cruising at sea."

The premium Starlink Flat HP enables yacht owners, crew, and guests to experience up to 220 Mbps speed while underway from one destination to the next whereas the V4 model offers the best of the Starlink network when the boat is stationary. The new V4 antenna has IP67 waterproof rating and comes along with a number of add-ons, such as WiFi 6 and two ethernet LAN ports for local network interconnections.

Opting for IEC Telecom’s Xpand solution, powered by Starlink, vessel owners get access to a wide range of value-added services, including a guest voucher system, cyber security, 24/7 support and more; in addition, each set-up can be customised with a wide range of IEC Telecom applications, operating even in a low-bandwidth environment.

“We fully expect connectivity demands to continue to increase significantly in the yachting sector and we know we have the solution that can meet all those needs—and more,” concluded Mr. Lohéac.