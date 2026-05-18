IEA Supports Digital Transformation of Glaciar Pesquera Fisheries Fleet

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has worked with its Argentinian partner Ingenieros Electrónicos Asociados (IEA) to implement NexusWave for Glaciar Pesquera to support the fishing company’s fleetwide targets to achieve greater operational efficiency and enhanced crew welfare.

As a fully managed, bonded multi-network service, NexusWave delivers the cost and performance predictability Glaciar requires to meet its increasingly data-intensive commercial and crew connectivity needs. Previously, IEA had to monitor data usage and frequently experienced overages. Since NexusWave’s secure, high-speed service is truly unlimited, unexpected costs are avoided, and the technical teams can focus on more strategic tasks.

NexusWave is designed to provide enhanced network speed, increased stability and security, improved service reliability and continuous data synchronisation, supporting operational resilience and continuity. Reliable, high-speed connectivity has enabled the real-time integration of ship and shore operations, with the state-of-the-art factory vessels – Mar del Plata-based Atlantic Surf III and Ushuaia-based Capesante – now functioning as seamless extensions of Glaciar’s headquarters.

NexusWave has also had a transformative impact on the daily lives of the company’s seagoing personnel. Today, Glaciar crew enjoy consistent access to digital services in their free time, allowing them to communicate with friends and family and share messages, audio, photos, and videos without restrictions. This not only supports seafarer well-being on long trips but also helps to consolidate Glaciar’s position as an attractive employer in the South American fishing market.

Mauro Abbadie, Technical Manager (Supplies), Glaciar Pesquera S.A, commented: “Primarily, we were looking for a solution with a flat rate and high speeds to provide predictability and facilitate onboard digitalisation. NexusWave has fulfilled these expectations. Since its implementation, we have not experienced any issues; performance has been high, stable and seamless, helping to support our evolving operational and crew connectivity demands.”

Christian Troncoso, Technical Manager, Ingenieros Electrónicos Asociados S.R.L, said: “We are delighted to receive such enthusiastic feedback from Glaciar Pesquera following our roll-out of Inmarsat NexusWave on board its vessels. The company’s expectations reflect a growing preference in the maritime industry for connectivity that provides predictable outcomes – and its positive early experience with NexusWave highlights how the solution addresses this requirement.”

Jose Arias, Global Account Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, commented: “Our success with Glaciar Pesquera reflects the strength of our strategic relationship with IEA in Argentina. Its deep local knowledge and technical expertise were instrumental in executing this NexusWave roll-out. We are thrilled to see how the solution has positively transformed Glaciar’s operations and crew welfare, and we look forward to future collaborations with IEA in the region.”