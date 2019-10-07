IB Signs up as Inmarsat Fleet Data Application Provider

(L-R) Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime and IB Marine CEO, Giampiero Soncini after signing agreement.

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-07 22:04:40

IB Influencing Business and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for IB to join the fast-growing group of application providers to provide a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service.

Developed by Inmarsat and Danelec Marine, and made commercially available earlier this year, Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, pre-processes that data, and uploads it to a central cloud-based database, equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API).

This enormously simplifies the task of data collection, and gives a software provider such as IB the opportunity to focus on providing vessel performance software.

“IB Influencing Business has developed its own data collecting box,” said IB marine CEO Giampiero Soncini, “and we have already installed them on hundreds of ships. But of course, using dedicated hardware such as Fleet Data, which is already installed, makes our task of installing our cloud based solution extremely easy, and much cheaper to our customers. So we definitively welcome this agreement with Inmarsat.”

IB InfoSHIP Performance software is one of the most advanced and sophisticated available today on the market. Once interfaced with on board Navigation and Engine automation plants, it allows all sorts of possible analysis relevant to navigation and engine monitoring and control. InfoSHIP Performance is a system composed of hardware and software modules, capable of benchmarking fleet performances and advising in real time personnel on board and ashore or easing the technical management of the company in energy governance decisions through analysis of data recorded over a long period of time.

The IB system provides the perfect solution to comply with existing and known forthcoming regulations (SEEMP, EEOI, MRV, IMO DCS …), while allowing relevant fuel consumptions by optimizing propulsion efficiency, trim and speed, and evaluating the ship performances after every refitting or maintenance action carried out (silicon paint, propeller change, …).

It also allows completely customized alarm and alert systems, and reporting of fuel consumptions. IB sells Performance either as a stand-alone system, or integrated in its flagship product InfoSHIP

FORCE (Fleet Operations Remote Control Centre), where all operational and navigation aspects of a fleet are displayed in a control room, or at the desks of the different operators.

On the navigation side, InfoSHIP Performance controls and memorizes all aspects of navigation, including all voyages performed, in electronic format, to be displayed at any time. It records position, fuel consumption, meteorological and engine data every five seconds, and send the relevant compressed average ashore every five minutes, to allow real-time monitoring of every aspect of the navigation.

“This represents the second level of the IMO MASS (Marine Autonomous Surface Ships) Four Level plan to reach fully autonomous ships,” continues Mr. Soncini.

“I am extremely proud to see that IB has been selected by Inmarsat to join the elite club of its Application providers. And given the sales results we are currently enjoying, I believe that this agreement will be a triple win situation, for IB customers, IB and Inmarsat.”

“We are delighted that IB will become a certified application provider for Fleet Data,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime. “This partnership will help overcome key difficulties for those challenged by aggregating vessel data on-board and getting it efficiently onshore into an integrated Fleet Control room to improve performance.”

“It will allow ship operators and managers to access, control and analyse their own data, through IB applications on Fleet Data and via a secure platform that is fully scalable, fleet-wide and now commercially available on both Fleet Xpress and FleetBroadband,” says Mr Cristoforo Camporeale.

