Ian Bramson & Weston Hecker Talk Cybersecurity on Risk Matters X.0

By The Maritime Executive 10-15-2020 10:00:35

What does cybersecurity look like from the hacker's point of view?

Cybersecurity leader and host Ian Bramson talks with Weston Hecker, a professional "white hat" hacker at Mission Secure, about his history of ethical hacking to secure oil rigs and finding cyber vulnerabilities in some of the world's leading technology systems. With a long background in security research and programming, Weston is currently working on a major university research project with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on 911 emergency systems and attack mitigation.

Listen and learn why organizations working in the offshore oil and gas and maritime sectors must confront cyber as a growing threat to operations here.

