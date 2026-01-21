IACS Announces Next Chair

[By: IACS]

The Council of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has announced the election of Alex Gregg-Smith to the position of IACS Chair. Mr Gregg-Smith will assume the role on 1 July and his term of office will run until 31 December 2027.

On being selected unanimously by his peers in the Association, Mr Gregg-Smith commented, “The maritime industry is at a crucial stage in its technical, digital and environmental evolution. The role of IACS in ensuring these far-reaching changes are implemented at pace, uniformly and with safety at the core, is fundamental. I am honoured that the IACS Council has elected me to oversee the Association at this pivotal time.”

Mr. Gregg-Smith has over twenty years’ experience with Bureau Veritas, as well as extensive experience in leadership roles in both shipyards and shipowners. He has also recently taken over the position of President, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas, and is a dual UK-French national.

Mr. Gregg-Smith becomes the third elected IACS Council Chair following governance changes introduced in 2020, which also saw the creation of an elected General Policy Group (GPG) Chair co-located in London with the IACS Secretariat.

Together, and in full consultation with the IACS Council, the Secretary General and the GPG Chair will ensure that the Association’s extensive work programme continues to be delivered in line with its Strategic Plan while Mr. Gregg-Smith transitions into the role.

Mr. Robert Ashdown, IACS Secretary General, congratulated Mr. Gregg-Smith, saying, “The election of Alex by the IACS Council reflects the collective desire of our twelve Member Societies to ensure IACS engages at the highest level and continues to provide regulators and industry with the impartial, non-commercial, expert technical input necessary to support our shared goal of safer, cleaner shipping.”

Dedicated to safe ships and clean seas, IACS makes a unique contribution to maritime safety and regulation through technical support, compliance verification, and research and development. More than 90% of the world’s cargo-carrying tonnage is covered by the classification design, construction and through-life compliance rules and standards set by the twelve Member Societies of IACS.