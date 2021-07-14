Hyundai Orders World’s First ME-GA

The New ME-GA dual-fuel engine was unveiled during a livestream from MAN Energy Solutions’ Research Centre Copenhagen on March 18th, 2021. The new engine is an Otto-cycle variant of the company’s successful ME-GI engine; Rendering of a 5G70ME-GA engine

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

HHI-EMD (Hyundai Heavy Industries' Engine Machinery Division) has placed a world-first order for the low-speed ME-GA engine, the latest edition to MAN Energy Solutions’ dual-fuel portfolio. HHI-EMD has ordered 2 × 5G70ME-GA10.5 engines for each of 6 × 174,000-m3 LNG carriers for shipowners KLC (2 vessels), PANOcean (2), Knutsen (1), and JP Morgan (1). Hyundai’s Shipbuilding Division (HHI-SBD) will construct the vessels in Korea, which will be chartered by Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited on delivery to the shipowners.

Delivery of the first engine is scheduled for August 2022, with the final unit arriving during the following year. MAN Energy Solutions reports that each of the engines will feature its proprietary EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system for emissions reduction.

Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Following our virtual launch event in March this year, we have experienced overwhelming interest from shipowners, shipyards, engine builders and charterers in ME-GA. We are very excited about this first order and are looking forward to a successful, close cooperation with all parties to ensure the engines meet the high performance and reliability level expected of them.”

Foldager continued: “The ME-GA’s genesis owes much to us recognising a strong market desire for a lower-cost alternative to the ME-GI engine, driven primarily by the LNG carrier market. Accompanied by our EGR system – a proven concept with a decade of experience behind it – these engines will deliver lower methane-slip compared to existing, Otto-cycle LNG engines, and better fuel-efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil modes. This further confirms our leadership in the critical, dual-fuel, marine segment.”

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines has accumulated over 1.7 million operating hours from the 158 engines currently in service – all running on clean fuels such as LNG, LPG, ethane and methanol. With fuel prices and availability currently in flux, MAN Energy Solutions expects the option of retrofitting to dual-fuel engines to increasingly become a necessity

