Hydroniq’s Coolers to Sølvtrans Vessel

Credit: Myklebust Verft / Kongsberg

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-27 15:18:39

Norwegian shipbuilder Myklebust Verft has awarded Hydroniq Coolers a contract to deliver a hull-integrated seawater cooling system to a vessel the yard is building for wellboat company Sølvtrans.

Hydroniq Coolers will equip the wellboat with its Rack seawater cooling system. The Rack seawater cooler differs from other cooling systems as it is integrated in the hull below the vessel’s main engine room, which frees up valuable space in the engine room.

“The solution with a hull-integrated system is particularly favorable for vessels that operate with large loads and at low speeds, which is typical for wellboats. Hydroniq Coolers’ Rack seawater cooler provides better cooling than traditional box coolers under such conditions,” says Tor Inge Nordmo, project manager at Myklebust Verft AS.

Marine cooling systems are utilized to reduce temperatures in the ship’s engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater to avoid overheating of the engine and other critical systems.

Hydroniq Coolers has previously supplied a similar marine cooling system to the two Sølvtrans vessels Ronja Ocean and Ronia Diamond, both of which were built at Myklebust Verft.

“The fact that the world’s largest wellboat company and one its favoured shipyards returns with repeat orders is the best possible marketing for our systems,” says Håvard S. Tveitane, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

The new wellboat is newbuilding number 75 at Myklebust Verft and will be delivered in March 2021. The vessel is of NVC 389 design from Kongsberg Maritime CM. While both the Ronja Ocean and Ronia Diamond have a storage capacity of 3,200 cubic meters, the new vessel will have a storage capacity of 4,000 cubic metres due to hull that is 7.2 meters longer.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture at assemble the equipment at its headquarters in Aalesund, Norway, and deliver it to Myklebust Verft located at Gursken in Møre og Romsdal county, Norway.

Hydroniq Coolers has not disclosed the value of the contract, but underlines that it is strategically important to the company.

“Sølvtrans has demonstrated impressive growth and delivered an ambitious newbuilding program. They place high demands on quality, operational reliability and energy efficiency. This makes us passionate about delivering above the shipowner’s and yard’s expectations, to be first in line when new contracts are awarded in the future,” says Inge Bøen, CEO of Hydroniq Coolers.

Hydroniq Coolers delivers marine cooling solutions to vessels that operate within offshore, shipping, cruise, passenger transport, fishery and fish farming. Shipowners, yards and ship designers are among the company’s customers and cooperation partners. The company is owned by Norwegian investment company SMV Invest AS (formerly Sperre Mek. Verksted AS).

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.