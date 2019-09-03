Human Rights at Sea Sponsors LISW 2019 Propeller Club Event

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-03 21:56:53

As part of the forthcoming London International Shipping Week, Human Rights at Sea is pleased to announce its co-sponsorship alongside other key maritime organizations ASP Ship Management, GNS, Spinnaker Global, L & R Midland, TMC Marine and St Kitts & Nevis International Ship Registry of the evening event held by The Propeller Club on Wednesday September 11, 2019.

This year, the event will support funds for the Tall Ships Youth Trust and the Merseyside Adventure Sailing Trust.

Human Rights at Sea and its trustees have been members of The Propeller club for five years and support its hard work and efforts with developing young people at sea.

